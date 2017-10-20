 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Riel Promises Dinner for Houston Astros (and Kate Upton) If Game 6 Is a Win

Steaks all around!

by Adele Chapin
League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Five Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Chef Ryan LaChaine of Riel is going the extra mile to cheer on the Astros tonight as they attempt to force a decisive seventh game in the American League Championship Series. The buzzy restaurant specializing in Texas-meets-global cuisine is putting dinner on the line.

If the home team wins tonight versus the Yankees, Riel promises to cook dinner for the entire Astros team, on the house. Kate Upton, Justin Verlander’s fiancee, is invited too, which is nice.

Here’s what Riel posted on Facebook: “If Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros win Game 6 tonight, Riel Restaurant would like to host the entire Houston Astros team to a private dinner at our restaurant on a day of their choice! Kate Upton is invited as well!”

Any other restaurant want up the ante on this bet too? Throw some extra inspiration the Astros’ way?

Update: Beaver’s has its own unique way of cheering on the home team tonight:

Foursquare

Riel

1927 Fairview Street, , TX 77019 (832) 831-9109 Visit Website

