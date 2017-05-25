Everything You Need to Know About Dining and Drinking at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, or IAH, is one of the busiest airports in the world. Hosting more than 39 million travelers every single year, IAH boasts a ton of restaurants that can satisfy the cravings of pretty much any traveler.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the airport’s restaurants scaled back operations or closed their doors. Now, though, the situation is stabilizing, and more and more travelers are returning to the skies. At this bustling airport, the dining options range from upscale sit-down experiences to quick grab-and-go kiosks slinging sandwiches that can easily be eaten on the plane.

Browse through this terminal-by-terminal guide to every dining option at IAH, complete with recommendations for locally born spots. Don’t forget: masks are still required in all airport facilities, including restaurants.

Terminal A

Best bet for booze and comfort food: Hubcap Grill & Beer Yard

There’s no better way to prepare for a flight than downing a big greasy burger and plenty of beer, and this Houston favorite is the perfect spot to do just that. Park your luggage and enjoy bacon-topped patties served on locally-baked buns and killer hand-cut fries. Add a boozy milkshake if you’re looking to get festive. [gate A25]

The Rest:

Cadillac Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar — Flyers looking to imbibe can down some Mexican fare and strong margaritas at this airport establishment. Inside scoop: Priority pass holders can show their ticket to get $28 to spend at the restaurant. [gate A17]

Chick-Fil-A — [gate A17]

Flights Lounge & Grill — The airport hotel’s “signature” restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. [pre-security, Houston Airport Marriott]

Jack In The Box — [gate A7]

Liquid Provisions — Cocktail, beer, and wine bar with gastropub fare like charcuterie and smoked gouda mac & cheese. [gate A17]

Panda Express — [gate A17]

Starbucks — [gate A7 and gate A17]

Subway— [Terminal A check-in]

Wendy’s — [gate A17]

Which Wich — [gate A7]

The Breakfast Klub — Houston favorite for breakfast sandwiches and wings and waffles. [gate A7]

Blaze Pizza – Fast-casual pizza and breakfast in the morning. [gate A7]

Mockingbird Distillery & Smokehouse — Home of Tito’s Vodka, serving cocktails and food like breakfast, pulled pork sandwiches, and nachos. [near gates A1-A15]

Terminal B

Best bet for filling up on seafood: 3rd Bar Eating House

3rd Bar Eating House is a solid option for fresh Gulf oysters, fried shrimp po’ boys, and Tex-Mex-inspired seafood dishes. If you’re not feeling fish, order a trio of sliders with different proteins or a crisp Cobb salad. [gate B1]

Best bet for barbecue: Q Bar

Houston pitmaster Greg Gatlin added another outpost during the pandemic, serving traditional Texas barbecue with mobile ordering capabilities. [gate B11]

The Rest:

American Craft Tavern — Quick spot for grab-and-go snacks and salads, plus beer on tap and cocktails. [gate B83]

Flights Lounge & Grill — [pre-security, Houston Airport Marriott]

Cafe Adobe — [gate B88]

Chick-Fil-A — [food court]

Hard Rock Cafe — [gate B85]

CIBO Express Gourmet Market — Quick gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. [gate B1]

Freshii — Salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, and juices. [Terminal B food court]

Jason’s Deli — [gate B1]

Panda Express — [gate B1]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea — [gate B85]

Whataburger — Texas’ favorite fast-food burger joint. [gate B1]

Starbucks — [gate B1]

Bullritos — Made-to-order Tex-Mex like burritos, burrito bowls, and tacos. [gate B1]

Sugar Land Beer Garden — Added during the pandemic, this bar serves brews and Bavarian options like pretzels and sausages. [gate B21]

Terminal C

Update: Terminal C has opened Panda Express, Steak ‘n Shake, and an additional location of Which Wich at the security checkpoint coming to the gate for passersby.

Best bets from celebrated Houston chefs:

Pala — Chef Ryan Pera of Houston’s Coltivare Pizza & Garden serves up oven-fired pizzas with both creative (Brussels sprouts) and classic (pepperoni) toppings at this airport outpost. Here, dessert for breakfast is also not out of the question, so be sure to order the Nutella calzone. [gate C5]

Ember — Like at his restaurants UB Preserv, Georgia James, and One Fifth, James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd shows his love for all things Houston at his recently-debuted restaurant in Terminal C North. Hand-cut steaks, Gulf seafood dishes, and starters like smoked chicken wings offer a decidedly quality alternative to generally lackluster airport fare. [gate C12]

The best bet for casual Cajun fare: Bam Bam

An ode to all things Houston, with Vietnamese-Cajun crawfish (when in season), po’ boys, and the bar’s signature oyster nachos. [gate C5]

The Rest:

Agave Taqueria — [gate C33]

CIBO Express Gourmet Market — [gates C15, and C34]

Flights Lounge & Grill — [pre-security Houston Airport Marriott]

El Premio Tex-Mex Bar & Grill — An offshoot of Houston Tex-Mex favorite El Tiempo that serves fajitas, queso, and fresh tortillas. [gate C34]

H Burger Bar — A New Orleans and Houston-inspired burger joint from chef Antoine Ware. [gate C35]

Pink’s Pizza — Local pie joint with pizza by the slice and a full bar. [gate C42]

Forno Magico — Neapolitan-style pizzas. [gate C34]

Landry’s Seafood — Upscale Gulf seafood dishes from Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta’s Landry’s Hospitality. [gate C42]

Starbucks — [gates C1, C10, and C33]

Southern Belle — Fried chicken and breakfast favorites. [gate C44]

Wendy’s — [gate C12]

Terminal D

Best bets from celebrated Houston chefs:

Hugo’s Cocina — Award-winning Houston chef Hugo Ortega’s airport restaurant offers tortas, salads, chips and guacamole, and cocktails like blueberry mojitos. [gate D6]

The Rest:

Tony’s Wine Cellar & Bistro — This more than 50-year-old Italian restaurant in Houston serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and wines by the glass. [gate D9]

Peet’s Coffee — [gate D6]

Ciao Gourmet Market — This quick service station offers snacks, fine chocolates, and salads and sandwiches to go. [gate D8]

Terminal E

Best Bets:

Tagliare — Score a quick slice of pizza — both thin crust and Sicilian options are on offer here — or show up early for one of this counter-service spot’s excellent breakfast options. [gate E1]

Ruby’s Diner — Classic diner fare with booze, milkshakes, and breakfast options. [Terminal E security checkpoint]

Q — Brisket, ribs, and more smoked meats from Houston pitmaster Greg Gatlin. [gate E2]

Pappasito’s Cantina — A margarita and big bowl of queso served with chips will serve pretty much any pre-flight anxiety. [gate E1]

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen — Houston-born chain slinging Cajun and Creole dishes. [gate E3]

The Rest: