Where to Eat At William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Considering the enormity of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) offers a decidedly more low-key way to fly. The city’s oldest commercial airport, you’ve likely caught a Southwest Airlines flight out of Hobby en route to another Texas city, or perhaps a beachy vacation destination.

It doesn’t have the incredible array of big-name that IAH has to offer, but Hobby Airport has a decent amount of dining options to keep you fed. Check out this gate-by-gate guide to HOU’s dining options, along with a few spots to grab a cocktail before you fly.

Note: Find Eater Houston’s best bets in bold below.

Pre-Security

Pappas Bar-B-Q — Located at the security checkpoint near the main lobby, Pappas Bar-B-Q offers perfectly serviceable Texas-style ‘cue, plus sandwiches, Gulf seafood, and breakfast tacos. [pre-security, security checkpoint]

West Concourse

Pappasito’s Cantina — This spot serves quick service Tex-Mex dishes like quesadillas and tacos, plus margaritas. [post-security, food court, near Gate 1]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea [post-security, food court, near Gate 1]

Chick-fil-A [post-security, near Gate 1]

Central Concourse

Pappasito’s Cantina [post-security, near Gate 21] — Tex-Mex fare and a full bar.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen — Local seafood chain with Gulf-inspired dishes and a full bar. [post-security, Gate 41]

Pappas Burger — Burgers, sandwiches, fried seafood, milkshakes, and boozy cocktails. [post-security, near Gate 46]

Buffalo Wild Wings [post-security, near Gate 23]

Baskin-Robbins [post-security, near Gate 27]

Dunkin’ Donuts [post-security, near Gate 27]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea [post-security, near Gate 40]

Wendy’s [post-security, Gate 41]

Starbucks Coffee — Tucked into the Texas Monthly News store, order up your favorite beverages from the ‘bucks before you go. [post-security, near Gate 45]

Subway [post-security, near Gate 46]

