The exterior of <span data-author="2428">Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) </span> at night.
When flying via Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport, there are plenty of dining options to tide you over until you reach your destination.
William P. Hobby Airport

Filed under:

Where to Eat At William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Enjoy tacos, pizza, cocktails, and more before you fly

by Brittany Britto Garley Updated

Considering the enormity of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) offers a decidedly more low-key way to fly. The city’s oldest commercial airport, you’ve likely caught a Southwest Airlines flight out of Hobby en route to another Texas city, or perhaps a beachy vacation destination.

It doesn’t have the incredible array of big-name that IAH has to offer, but Hobby Airport has a decent amount of dining options to keep you fed. Check out this gate-by-gate guide to HOU’s dining options, along with a few spots to grab a cocktail before you fly.

Note: Find Eater Houston’s best bets in bold below.

Pre-Security

Pappas Bar-B-Q — Located at the security checkpoint near the main lobby, Pappas Bar-B-Q offers perfectly serviceable Texas-style ‘cue, plus sandwiches, Gulf seafood, and breakfast tacos. [pre-security, security checkpoint]

West Concourse

Pappasito’s Cantina — This spot serves quick service Tex-Mex dishes like quesadillas and tacos, plus margaritas. [post-security, food court, near Gate 1]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea [post-security, food court, near Gate 1]

Chick-fil-A [post-security, near Gate 1]

Central Concourse

Pappasito’s Cantina [post-security, near Gate 21] — Tex-Mex fare and a full bar.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen — Local seafood chain with Gulf-inspired dishes and a full bar. [post-security, Gate 41]

Pappas Burger — Burgers, sandwiches, fried seafood, milkshakes, and boozy cocktails. [post-security, near Gate 46]

Buffalo Wild Wings [post-security, near Gate 23]

Baskin-Robbins [post-security, near Gate 27]

Dunkin’ Donuts [post-security, near Gate 27]

Peet’s Coffee & Tea [post-security, near Gate 40]

Wendy’s [post-security, Gate 41]

Starbucks Coffee — Tucked into the Texas Monthly News store, order up your favorite beverages from the ‘bucks before you go. [post-security, near Gate 45]

Subway [post-security, near Gate 46]

Flying out of IAH instead? Check out this guide to every food & drink option at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

