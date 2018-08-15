Houston Bar Cancels NFL TV Subscription Due to Players’ National Anthem Protests

Henry Hudson’s Pub, a divey sports bar in Northwest Houston, is the latest area establishment to take a stand against NFL players protesting during the National Anthem.

The bar announced in a Facebook post last week that it would not be buying DirectTV’s subscription to NFL games this year because “the NFL and media continue to use these games as a way to further divide our country.” “We come together to watch these games and support our teams for entertainment, it is not political and it is not educational,” the post continues. “It is for our entertainment and it always has been.” The lengthy post ends by stating that these are the opinions of the owners of the pub and may not be shared by its employees.

The ongoing controversy involving NFL players protesting during the National Anthem was kicked off in 2016 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick choose to sit or kneel during the National Anthem as a statement against police brutality and the oppression of people of color.

Sports fans and even members of the media wrongly conflated his act of protest as showing disrespect for the armed services. In preseason games just last week, players across many NFL teams chose to sit, kneel, or raise a fist in protest of various injustices. President Trump chimed in, calling for the suspension of players who protest during the National Anthem. While the 49ers franchise initially defended Kaepernick’s right to protest in 2016, the NFL organization is still reportedly figuring out its stance on the matter, and hasn’t yet weighed in on the most recent waves of dissent.

Commenters on Henry Hudson’s Pub’s Facebook post expressed both support and dismay for the bar’s new policies stating, “I’m a die hard fan of football in general, but it is getting out of hand,” and “Thanks on behalf of the veterans,” alongside other commenters explaining the bar’s misinterpretation of the protest. “The protests are well within their rights and are protesting blacks being KILLED,” reads one particularly impassioned comment. “Trump has made this into something it is not.”

Last year, a Galveston bar announced it would stop airing games of certain NFL teams that protested Trump’s policies during the National Anthem. It’s uncertain whether it affected the bar’s bottom line.

See Henry Hudson’s Pub’s full post below: