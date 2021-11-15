 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Montrose Gets a New Tropical Oasis With the Opening of Idle Hands

Plus, bar spinoff The Spot EaDo is open

by Adele Chapin
a group of hands holding cocktails together as if to toast each other, One of the cocktails is served in a mug that looks like a wooden barrel. Another cocktail is red and served in a martini glass. Idle Hands

Idle Hands, a new bar with a menu inspired by Cuban and Latin American cuisine, is now open in Montrose after wrapping up a preview week yesterday. This is an offshoot of Austin’s Idle Hands, which debuted on Rainey Street during the pandemic. The Houston Idle Hands outpost is located at 910 Westheimer Road, where diners will also find Uchi and Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine.

Idle Hands describes itself on Instagram as “a tropical oasis in Montrose,” and the decor fits the bill, with lots of green plants, a green color scheme in the bar seating, paint color and wallpaper, and bathroom mirrors surrounded by greenery. A big patio setup completes the tropical inspiration.

The food menu is straightforward, with Cubano sandwiches, burgers, shrimp tacos, and plantain chips and guacamole. Drinks are mostly fruity, like a passionfruit spritz, frozen Pina colada, and a French 75 made with guava.

The Spot EaDo celebrates its grand opening

Third Ward staple The Spot Lounge and Bar just celebrated the grand opening on November 11 for its spinoff bar, The Spot EaDo. The new 4,000-square-foot The Spot Eado is located at 2003 Emancipation Avenue, just two miles north of the original Spot. There’s an outdoor patio at the new location, and the calendar is packed with DJ nights, theme nights, and happy hour events.

Rice Village’s Shiva Indian Restaurant is on the move

The Houston Business Journal reports that Shiva Indian Restaurant will pack up and move to a new spot with more parking in Rice Village. After more than three decades in business, Shiva will open later this winter at 2514 Times Boulevard.

Bumpy Pickle, a sports entertainment complex, opens reservations

Today’s the day to start booking pickleball courts at the Bumpy Pickle, a new “social spot” with pickleball, volleyball, games, drinks, and food. The restaurant is still under construction, but expect to find fare like tacos along with cocktails from Carlos Olvera on the menu.

