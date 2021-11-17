 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel Are Opening a Restaurant and Bar in Galveston

The yet-to-be named Seawall-side restaurant will open in 2022

by Brittanie Shey
An aerial view of the Galveston coast with the Pleasure Pier in the far background.
Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel are opening a restaurant and bar on Galveston’s seawall.
Shutterstock

Justin Yu, chef and founder of downtown restaurant Theodore Rex, and barmaster Bobby Heugel, of Anvil, Tongue Cut Sparrow, and other hotspots, will open a restaurant together in Galveston in the summer of 2022.

The yet-to-be-named restaurant and bar will be part of a new 61-room boutique hotel on the Seawall called Hotel Lucine. The project is the work of a group of Galveston hospitality veterans, including Dave Jacoby president of the Galveston Historical Foundation, and Robert Marcus, a real estate and hotel professional.

The hotel, at 10th Street & Seawall Boulevard, will occupy a 1963 building overlooking the Gulf of Mexico that originally opened as Treasure Isle Motel, and was most recently the Pearl Inn.

A rendering of a boutique hotel with a rooftop terrace, large plant-covered wall, and palm trees surrounding it.
A rendering of Hotel Lucine
Hotel Lucine

It’s one of the few remaining midcentury modern buildings on the Seawall, and though it will undergo extensive renovations, many of the hotel’s original details, including a U-shaped courtyard, will be preserved, according to a press release.

The hotel will include multiple restaurant and bar experiences created by Yu and Heugel, who have also worked together on Houston restaurants Better Luck Tomorrow and Squable. The hotel’s den will serve as a spot where guests can enjoy a nightcap, and a rooftop bar will include 180-degree views of the Gulf. This will be the first restaurant and bar concept within a hotel for Yu and Heugel.

While Galveston is known for a handful of high-quality dining spots, including the century-old seafood stalwart Gaido’s, hand-crafted cocktail bars are few and far between on the island, save for Daiquiri Time Out, the spirits-focused bar that opened near the Strand in 2016.

“We hope to make (Hotel Lucine) a refuge for culture, fun, and culinary and cocktail delights that you never want to leave,” said Robert Marcus in the press release.

Stay tuned to Eater for additional details on the project.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

EaDo’s Splashy New Barbecue Destination Is Already Selling Out

By Adele Chapin

Montrose Gets a New Tropical Oasis With the Opening of Idle Hands

By Adele Chapin

Food Vendor Alleges Disorganization and Communication Issues in the Lead-Up to Houston’s Fatal Astroworld Festival

By Brittanie Shey

Sign Up for Eater Houston’s Newsletter

By Claire Cahoon

Mykuna Brings Latin-Asian Food to Railway Heights Market

By Brittanie Shey

A Favorite Barbecue Food Hall Stall Returns With a New Location in Cypress

By Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world