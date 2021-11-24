Get Into the Christmas Spirit at These Houston-Area Holiday Pop-ups

Holiday season in Houston usually means balmy 70-degree days, palm trees draped with twinkle lights, and more rain than snow. It can be hard to get into the Christmas spirit under those tropic-like conditions.

Thankfully, a number of Houston-area bars have begun hosting holiday pop-ups in recent years, complete with dazzling lights, ugly Christmas sweaters, spiked egg nog, mulled wine, and more. If you're looking to be transported to the North Pole, or even just someplace with a ton of holiday cheer, be sure to check out the bars below.

Holiday in Paradise at Lei Low

Lei Low always brings the holiday spirit. This year, the popular tiki bar is hosting “Holiday in Paradise,” and will be fully decorated for the season. Drinks will include new tipples like “Mai Ugly Xmas Tai”, made with white and agricole rhums, tropical juices, orgeat, and Crème de Noyaux, and the ever-popular coquito, a Puerto Rican take on eggnog made with coconut milk and rum.

6412 N Main Street Suite C. November 30 through December, 4 p.m to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Miracle and Sipping Santa

These two global pop-ups, first founded in 2014 in New York City, now happen in more than 100 cities. In Houston, they’ve occupied different bars over the years, and in 2021, the pop-ups will even be branching out to Galveston.

Miracle focuses on holiday riffs on classic cocktails, with drinks like the Christmapolitan, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!. This year’s lineup includes Miracle at Johnny Gold Brick and Miracle at Winnie’s, the new po-boy shop that opened in MidMain. And for the very first time, Sippin’ Santa will also be hosted in Galveston, at classic cocktail bar Daiquiri Time Out.

For Sippin’ Santa, the focus is on tropical drinks with a holiday twist, making it perfect for Houston Christmas. This year, popular Eastside bar Night Shift will host the Houston location of Sippin’ Santa, and will include four uniquely-themed rooms: The Jungle, Disco Tiki, Uncle Jerry’s Basement, and Ice in the Tropics. Drinks will include White Russian Christmas, Azul Navidad, Yule Log Grog, and more.

Miracle at Daiquiri Time Out, 2701 Market St, Galveston. Open through December 28, 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Miracle at Johnny’s, 2518 Yale Street. November 26 through December 30, 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

Miracle at Winnie’s, 3622 Main Street Suite A. November 27 through December 30, Noon to midnight Tuesday through Sunday

Sippin’ Santa at Night Shift, 3501 Harrisburg Boulevard Suite A. Open now through December 28, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.