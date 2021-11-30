Honeychild’s Sweet Creams Opens a Stylish Custard Shop

A Houston-based custard brand known for flavors like buttermilk pie and Texas sheet cake opened its first brick-and-mortar shop this month. Find Honeychild’s Sweet Creams inside of M-K-T Heights at 600 N. Shepherd, #450, located in an inviting, design-forward space complete with terrazzo accents and an open kitchen.

Kathleen Morgan started her business in 2014, with a drive to source ingredients for her custards and desserts from local farms and makers like Mill-King Creamery, Plant It Forward, PPF Farming Co., and Lightsey Farms. Her new light-filled custard shop, designed by architect Nicole Barrios and interior designer Adriana Oxford, overlooks the White Oak Trail. The floor is decorated with half-moon shapes, and customers can sit at a long communal table or at bar seating looking into the kitchen.

At Honeychild’s Sweet Creams, treats include warm peach cobbler topped with custard, cookies, and granola. There are 16 daily scoops to choose from, including seasonal flavors like vegan pear butter, orange Dreamsicle, sweet potato, and Mustang grape sorbet. Go for a honey cornmeal waffle cone, opt for an ice cream sandwich, or get your scoops in a pint to go.

Honeychild’s Sweet Creams is open Tuesday through Wednesday from 11 am to 9 p.m., Thursday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One of Austin’s best delis revealed Houston addresses

Biderman’s Deli, known for bagels and piled-high pastrami sandwiches, is expanding to Houston in a big way. The Austin-based favorite for Jewish deli staples announced in October that it would open three Houston locations.

Now, Biderman’s Deli is revealing addresses for two of those outposts: this month, the deli told Eater that the plan is to move into 2031 Westcreek Lane and in 110 Vintage Park Blvd, #270.

Refresqueria opens a new Rice Village location

Refresqueria opened a second shop to sell snow cones, elote, and cheesy Hot Cheetos. Community Impact reports that owners Carlos and Cynthia Rodriguez branched out with a new Rice Village location for their Mexican snack shop. The shop opened at the beginning of November at 5407 Morningside Drive.