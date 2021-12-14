Autry Park Will Be Home to a New Restaurant with a Michelin Pedigree

An ambitious restaurant from two chefs with Michelin stars on their resumes is headed to massive new 14-acre mixed-use development Autry Park. Husband-and-wife team Kirthan and Kripa Shenoy are working on their first restaurant, dubbed Auden, where Kirthan will serve as executive chef and Kripa as executive pastry chef.

The duo spent much of their careers in New York City, working at Michelin-starred restaurants with Chef Michael White of Altamarea Group. (The hospitality group has received Michelin recognition for restaurants like Ai Fiori.) Kirthan Shenoy is a Houston native, so Auden is a bit of a homecoming for him.

So far, the only menu reveals are the fact that Auden will highlight vegetables, change frequently, and be inspired by dishes from across the globe. The 150-seat restaurant will look out at Buffalo Bayou Park, and bring the outside in with big windows and a living wall of greenery. Houston architect Rodrigo Tovar of rT3 will handle the design of the 2,800-foot interior and 800-square-foot patio.

That’s not the only restaurant news out of Autry Park lately: a rooftop restaurant from the furniture chain formerly known as Restoration Hardware might be in the works at the development. No word yet on an exact opening timeline for Auden, but stayed tuned to Eater for future details.