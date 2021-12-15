What’s now a parking lot in the Heights will be a destination for Nashville hot chicken within the next two years. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, a family-owned-and-operated restaurant chain out of Nashville, is expanding throughout the country including an upcoming Houston outpost. As Eater previously reported, the chain has been eyeing locations in Austin and Dallas, and now we know the Bayou City will be getting one too.

A Hattie B’s location is slated to open in 20213 at 1808 N. Shepherd Drive in 2023. The company is building from the ground up, enlisting Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to design a 3,800-square-foot restaurant with seating for 175. There will be outdoor space too, including a patio and lawn area.

Hattie B’s hot chicken can be ordered without any heat (aka Southern), or in varying levels of spiciness from mild, medium, hot, damn hot, daredevil’s dream, and “Shut the Cluck Up.” Try the chicken in either a sandwich or bone-in or tenders, and Eater Nashville reports that the sides (like pimento mac-and-cheese) and the banana pudding aren’t to be missed.

Houston Restaurant Weeks raises nearly $1 million

The Cleverley Stone Foundation and Houston Restaurant Weeks announced that this year’s event raised $933,820 for the Houston Food Bank in 2021. Another event is happening soon: Eat Drink HTX will take place February 15 through February 28, 2022, with more casual and fast-casual eateries participating.

Hawaiian Bros.’s first Houston location opens soon

Here’s more information about the anticipated Houston opening of fast-casual chain Hawaiian Bros., which serves up heaping plates of huli huli chicken and kalua pork with white rice and creamy macaroni salad. According to a PR rep, the location at 6522 Westheimer Road in the former Taco Cabana space will open in early 2022.