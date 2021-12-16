Local Table’s Family-Friendly Dining Empire Expands With a Garden Oaks Location

Local Table is now open in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood, bringing favorites like spinach artichoke dip, burgers, fajita salads, and more to 2003 W 34th Street. This is the fourth location for Local Table, which is from the family behind Rice Village institution Hungry’s Café and Bistro. The GOOF location officially opened yesterday, December 15.

Ashkan Nowamooz, and his brothers and cousins are building a family-friendly dining empire with Local Table, which already boasts outposts in Cypress, Fulshear, and Katy. A fifth Local Table location is also under construction in the Woodlands, with hopes to open in mid-2022 at 4223 Research Forest Drive.

In addition to Hungry's and Local Table, the family also owns Heartbeet, a vegan and vegetarian eatery that opened in September in Memorial, and Baba Yega, the veggie-friendly Montrose cafe that is expected to reopen soon after a fire in 2018.

This new 6,400-square-foot Local Table outpost in Garden Oaks includes a private dining room, a unique feature. The menu spans everything from green chile shrimp ceviche to pizzas, wrap, tacos, sandwiches, and healthful options like a honey ginger-roasted Brussels sprouts salad.

Local Table will be open every day for lunch and dinner, with a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.