 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Local Table’s Family-Friendly Dining Empire Expands With a Garden Oaks Location

A fifth outpost will open in the Woodlands in 2022

by Adele Chapin
Local Table’s kabob plate
Local Table offers kabob plates and kid-friendly meals
Jenn Duncan

Local Table is now open in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood, bringing favorites like spinach artichoke dip, burgers, fajita salads, and more to 2003 W 34th Street. This is the fourth location for Local Table, which is from the family behind Rice Village institution Hungry’s Café and Bistro. The GOOF location officially opened yesterday, December 15.

Ashkan Nowamooz, and his brothers and cousins are building a family-friendly dining empire with Local Table, which already boasts outposts in Cypress, Fulshear, and Katy. A fifth Local Table location is also under construction in the Woodlands, with hopes to open in mid-2022 at 4223 Research Forest Drive.

In addition to Hungry's and Local Table, the family also owns Heartbeet, a vegan and vegetarian eatery that opened in September in Memorial, and Baba Yega, the veggie-friendly Montrose cafe that is expected to reopen soon after a fire in 2018.

Kid’s meals at Local Table include chicken tenders, pasta, and burgers and fires
Jenn Duncan:

This new 6,400-square-foot Local Table outpost in Garden Oaks includes a private dining room, a unique feature. The menu spans everything from green chile shrimp ceviche to pizzas, wrap, tacos, sandwiches, and healthful options like a honey ginger-roasted Brussels sprouts salad.

Local Table will be open every day for lunch and dinner, with a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Headed to Houston

By Adele Chapin

Timbits Peddler Tim Hortons Is Bringing Its Canadian Coffee to Texas

By Brittanie Shey

Autry Park Will Be Home to a New Restaurant with a Michelin Pedigree

By Adele Chapin

It Looks Like a Glamourous New Restaurant From a Fancy Furniture Store Is Headed to Houston

By Adele Chapin

A Crispy Cantonese Duck-Focused Restaurant Will Soon Land in Houston

By Brittanie Shey

A Dallas Favorite For Late Night, Pho-Topped Pizzas is Now Open in Midtown

By Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world