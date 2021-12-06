 clock menu more-arrow no yes

This Hip New Wine Shop Is From a Chef Who’s Cooked at Houston’s Top Kitchens

A husband-and-wife team is behind Bodega Bellaire, which sells everything from orange wine to CBD products

by Adele Chapin
A chef with a resume that includes top Houston restaurants like Indianola and Eloise Nichols is behind a new wine shop that recently opened in Bellaire. Bodega Bellaire is from chef Joseph Stayshich and his wife Gina Stayshich, and the store is stocked with interesting wines from small producers along with gourmet food and even apothecary and CBD products.

Located at 5202 Bissonnet Street, Suite A, the bottle shop opened in November — just in time for holiday shopping. Bodega Bellaire is decorated with pieces from a rotating selection of artists, and the shelves are stocked with approachable, budget-friendly wine. The goal of Bodega Bellaire is to be a community space, a “kind of gallery meets wine tasting with your neighbors,” Gina Stayshich said in a press release.

Shop bottles from Texas, California, the Pacific Northwest, and across the world, with a selection of beer and cider and non-alcoholic beverages too. Food selections include Compartes chocolate bars, smoked gouda, summer sausage, and fancy jars of jam, salsa, and barbecue sauce. There are items for the home too, as well as apothecary products and a selection of CBD items, from skincare to CBD-infused Bloody Mary mix.

