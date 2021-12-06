Beloved Cali-Born Sandwich Shop Mendocino Farms Opens Soon in the Heights

There will soon be a new Houston outpost of popular California sandwich shop Mendocino Farms. A location is opening next week on Tuesday, December 14 at M-K-T at 600 N. Shepherd Drive in the Heights. This will be the fourth location in Houston, joining outposts downtown and in Rice Village and Uptown Park.

Mendocino Farms is known for crispy chicken and club sandwiches and creative bowls like the chimichurri steak and shishito bowl. There’s a deal to be had during the Heights location’s opening: create a My Mendo account and select “Houston-The Heights” as a favorite location before opening day to get offer includes a free sandwich, salad, or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

Mendocino Farms has been expanding in a big way in Texas. Its second North Texas restaurant opened this fall and a second Downtown Houston location is slated to open this spring.

Kirby Ice House plots a new location

Community Impact reports that Kirby Ice House is planning its biggest location yet, with an outpost at the under-construction The Woodlands Town Center. The Woodlands Kirby Ice House will include an indoor/outdoor bar and 10,000 square feet of space inside and 18,000 square feet of backyard space.

L.A. chain Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Houston location

There’s a new destination in the Fourth Ward for hot chicken tenders and sliders: Los Angeles chain Dave Hot Chicken opened up at 614 Dennis Street in mid-November. Find chicken available in different spice levels, from no spice at all to “Reaper,” which requires diners to sign a waiver. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight. The Nashville-style restaurant made its Houston debut this fall at 12161 Westheimer Road