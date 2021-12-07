 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Dallas Favorite For Late Night, Pho-Topped Pizzas is Now Open in Midtown

Open until 4 a.m., the Houston shop is the first location outside of Dallas for Zalat’s growing pizza empire

by Adele Chapin
Zalat Pizza’s buffalo chicken pizza
Zalat Pizza’s buffalo chicken is topped with Frank’s hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
Kathy Tran

A Dallas pizza parlor known for delivering ultra-creative pho- and elote-topped pies into the wee hours of the night is now open in Houston. Zalat Pizza opened its first Houston location — and its first location outside of Dallas — on Monday, December 6 in Midtown.

The hotly-anticipated new shop at 510 Gray Street will stay open until 4 a.m. on weekends to cater to the late-night crowd. That’s part of Zalat Pizza’s ethos: “We never shied away from being adopted by the partiers and the stoners,” founder Khanh Nguyen told Eater this year in an interview about his growing pizza empire. (The chain now boasts 17 stores total).

Nguyen has Houston roots, having attended Klein Forest High School and the University of Houston. The hope is that this Midtown location is the first of many Houston outposts.

The Elote and The OG from Zalat pizza
Corn, lemon pepper reduction, parmesan, cilantro garnish, and a Valentina hot sauce swirl garnish The Elote, while The OG is topped with pepperoni and salami.
Kathy Tran

Pizza options include straightforward pies, like pepperoni, sausage, or veggie pesto. But it’s Nguyen’s more creative pies that have gained acclaim in North Texas, like Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, The Rueben, Chicken Teriyaki, and the pizza that started it all, Pho Shizzle. That’s a pizza featuring chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a hoisin and sriracha swirl, and a basil and cilantro garnish, all inspired by Nguyen’s Dallas-based Vietnamese restaurant, Dalat. Zalat is also known for a dipping sauce that combines sriracha and ranch, dubbed SriRANCHa.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

A Crispy Cantonese Duck-Focused Restaurant Will Soon Land in Houston

By Brittanie Shey

Beloved Cali-Born Sandwich Shop Mendocino Farms Opens Soon in the Heights

By Adele Chapin

This Hip New Wine Shop Is From a Chef Who’s Cooked at Houston’s Top Kitchens

By Adele Chapin

The Team Behind Houston’s Buzziest Barbecue Joint Have Also Opened a Chic New Bar

By Adele Chapin

Honeychild’s Sweet Creams Opens a Stylish Custard Shop

By Adele Chapin

Houston’s Sauciest Viet-Cajun Crawfish Is Making a Comeback

By Brittanie Shey

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world