A Dallas Favorite For Late Night, Pho-Topped Pizzas is Now Open in Midtown

A Dallas pizza parlor known for delivering ultra-creative pho- and elote-topped pies into the wee hours of the night is now open in Houston. Zalat Pizza opened its first Houston location — and its first location outside of Dallas — on Monday, December 6 in Midtown.

The hotly-anticipated new shop at 510 Gray Street will stay open until 4 a.m. on weekends to cater to the late-night crowd. That’s part of Zalat Pizza’s ethos: “We never shied away from being adopted by the partiers and the stoners,” founder Khanh Nguyen told Eater this year in an interview about his growing pizza empire. (The chain now boasts 17 stores total).

Nguyen has Houston roots, having attended Klein Forest High School and the University of Houston. The hope is that this Midtown location is the first of many Houston outposts.

Pizza options include straightforward pies, like pepperoni, sausage, or veggie pesto. But it’s Nguyen’s more creative pies that have gained acclaim in North Texas, like Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickles, The Rueben, Chicken Teriyaki, and the pizza that started it all, Pho Shizzle. That’s a pizza featuring chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, a hoisin and sriracha swirl, and a basil and cilantro garnish, all inspired by Nguyen’s Dallas-based Vietnamese restaurant, Dalat. Zalat is also known for a dipping sauce that combines sriracha and ranch, dubbed SriRANCHa.