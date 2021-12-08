It Looks Like a Glamourous New Restaurant From a Fancy Furniture Store Is Headed to Houston

Is a new rooftop restaurant from RH, the expensive chain furniture store formerly known as Restoration Hardware, planned for Houston? A page on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation suggests that is in the cards.

The new construction project is for “RH Houston” at 3825 Allen Parkway in Houston’s new Autry Park development, for a “New ground up 4 story, single-tenant retail building. 3 levels of mercantile and restaurant on the top floor.”

RH restaurants are typically glass-enclosed and glitzy. A rooftop outpost opened in Dallas this spring as part of a $40 million revamp, with a glass encasement over the third-floor restaurant designed to look like a park. Wines by the glass, truffle grilled cheese sandwiches, and roast chicken made the menu there. Eater reached out to RH for comment on a possible Houston location and will update the post if necessary.

Goode Company is bringing an oyster bar to the Woodlands

The former Goode Co. Barbeque restaurant will soon transform into a destination for freshly-shucked oysters. Hospitality group Goode Company Restaurants will open Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar at 8865 Six Pines Drive, Suite 100 in spring 2022. The newbie is inspired by chef Levi Goode’s fishing cabin memories along the Texas Coast. With seasonal, coastal dishes on the menu, plans are afoot for an oyster bar and an outdoor patio.

Get ready for a food hall in Conroe in early 2022

MoCo Food Hall is slated to open in downtown Conroe at the beginning of next year, according to Community Impact. When the food hall opens at 109 Metcalf Street, it will be the homebase for food truck Breakroom Bagels, and the hope is to add options from sandwiches to Mediterranean cuisine — with late-night hours too.