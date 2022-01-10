Kanye West Stepped Out at a Houston Hot Spot

Kanye West is currently in the news for his whirlwind romance with actress Julia Fox, but he also found the time to go out for drinks in Houston. At the end of December, the rapper dropped in at Houston Rockets star James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant, a manager told the Houston Chronicle.

Although he was offered a private booth, West opted to sit at the bar with his entourage, including Houston hip hop music mogul J. Prince — and the “very personable” West even snapped photos with fans.

A Galleria restaurant is en route from the founder of Candy Shack Daiquiris

James McGhee, the owner of local boozy beverage chain Candy Shack Daiquiris, is branching out with his next restaurant. The Houston Chronicle reports that McGhee will open Juliet Restaurant in the Galleria this year at 5857 Westheimer. This outpost won’t be fast casual: instead, Juliet Restaurant will serve “modern American” meals in a 5,000-square-foot space featuring a patio and speakeasy designed to look like a movie theater.

Beloved deli Kenny & Ziggy’s moves down the street

This Sunday, January 16, is the last business day for Kenny & Ziggy’s in its original location. CultureMap Houston reports that the deli known for triple-decker sandwiches will move to a bigger space at 1743 Post Oak Boulevard with two covered patios. Expect a similar look for the new location, right down to bright red booths.