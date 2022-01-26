Houston Rodeo Will Debut a Fancy Steakhouse for the First Time in Its 90-Year History

Houston Rodeo will debut its first sit-down restaurant in its 90-year history — taking the typical dining experience during rodeo season up a couple notches.

In between the rodeo’s weeks-long calendar of carnival festivities, music performances, and mutton’ bustin, rodeo attendees can opt for an upscale casual and fine dining experience in NRG Park at Berg Hospitality Group’s latest concept — the Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse.

Housed in a 16,000 square-foot climate-controlled tent on the southwest corner of NRG Astrodome through rodeo season, the Ranch will boast dining areas that can seat up to 240 guests, and two fully functioning bars, making it the first time the rodeo has served liquor outside of the stadium, according to a release.

The Ranch’s first-come, first-serve rustic Saloon will offer a more laid-back vibe, with live music hosted daily in its main bar and the opportunity to people watch on “the Porch” — a covered patio area that sits 115 in its dining area and bar.

Slated to serve up fresh seafood, hearty sides, and a wide selection of proteins, including Kobe, Texas, and Japanese wagyu as well as dry-aged USDA prime beef in the Steakhouse, Berg promises an experience similar to its other fine dining restaurants. This means a departure from fried fare foods and the more fast-casual options typically seen at the rodeo.

The Ranch will host a menu of dishes from B&B Butchers Restaurant. B.B. Lemon and the Annie Café & Bar, including customer favorites like Chef Tommy’s Bacon — a bacon concoction baked with blue cheese crumbles and topped with truffle-infused honey, the Carpet Bagger on the half shell, and appetizers like blue crab beignets; campechana, a Mexican shrimp cocktail; and whipped ricotta dip.

In many ways, the Ranch’s pop-up concept is a dream come true for owner Benjamin Turner Berg. A superfan of the critically-acclaimed TV drama Yellowstone, Berg aspires to one day retire on a ranch in Wyoming or Montana, so diners can expect some Western flair — with wood and leather accents, as an ode to ranch-style living, a perfect theme for the rodeo.

“This is a place where I’d want to go and hang out, grab a great meal and listen to some live music before or after the main concert. Plus, we are very excited to also offer private dining options for Rodeo committees or any larger groups who want to celebrate at the Rodeo. The Ranch will have a little something for everyone.”

Thinking about dining at The Ranch this rodeo season?

Restaurant hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays. Brunch is offered on the weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entertainment: Catch live music performances at the Saloon from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during the week, with a DJ taking over at 9:30 p.m., and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.