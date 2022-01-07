A Luxe New Indian Restaurant with a Princess Theme Is Headed to The Woodlands

A newly-formed hospitality group is about to open an Indian restaurant in The Woodlands with an emphasis on luxury and an acclaimed chef from D.C. at the helm.

Kahani Social Group tapped chef Jaspratap “Jassi” Bindra as its executive chef and managing partner. Bindra just moved to Houston from Washington, where he earned rave reviews and Michelin recognition for his cooking at the glitzy Punjab Grill. That ultra-luxe restaurant included a room with 150,000 hand-laid mirrors and lamb garnished in real 24-carat gold leaf.

Now Bindra is leading the opening of Amrina (3 Waterway Square Place, Suite 100), which he calls Kahani Social Group’s “first child” — and that child just happens to be a princess. The word “kahani” translates to “story” and “Amrina” translates to “princess,” and this is a restaurant with a story-telling bent. “We are creating a modern princess who traveled all over the world,” Bindra says, “and now she is settling in The Woodlands.”

That means the menu will be influenced by this fictional princess’s travels, fusing French techniques and Italian and Japanese ingredients, for example. “But the soul will be Indian,” says Bindra. This being Houston, expect to find steaks on the menu as well. “We want to give people an experience of what Indian cuisine can offer apart from curries and kabobs,” he says. “We will definitely have curries and kabobs but it will be taken to the next level.”

The 10,000-square restaurant will be divided into zones designed to feel more intimate. A 30-foot indoor-outdoor bar serves both the 80-seat patio and main dining room. Other zones include a cocktail lounge, a 14-seat tapas bar serving Indian street food-style dishes, and semi- and private-dining. The chef’s table will be located right inside the bustling open kitchen, where chef Bindra will serve diners and personally guide them through the menu.

Everything at the luxurious 250-seat Amrina will play on this mysterious princess theme, from social media posts with her silhouette to cocktails served out of Hermès and designer handbags. The restaurant plans to showcase DJs and live entertainment on weekends, as if the hypothetical princess is throwing parties at her mansion.

Kahani Social Group is a luxury hospitality group from brothers Preet Paul Singh and Surpreet Singh; the hope is to open Amrina this winter or early spring.