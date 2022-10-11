9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.

And although length surely matters, the bar offers a whole lot more. Here are nine other things to know about Kirby’s newest patio and bar.

1. As expected, there are drinks galore. The ice house features 51 beer taps to choose from that will rotate throughout the year, plus wines by the bottle and glass, sangrias, and an extensive list of cocktails. Adults ages 21 and up will find skinny frozen rosé and Kirby’s spiked frozen tea, plus concoctions like cucumber lime Moscow mules, blood orange palomas, lemonade Old Fashioneds, and coconut lime mojitos, some of which will be served on taps.

2. As if you need more reason to drink, there are incentives. The restaurant will also feature themed nights with deals on food and drinks, including happy hours, a Wednesday steak night, “Pint Nights,” ladies' nights, Texas beer and liquor specials, “Sunday Fundays,” and more. Who doesn’t love a deal?

3. There’s plenty of eye candy. We can’t speak for the patrons, but Kirby’s bar walls are filled with vintage shots of famous actors and actresses, from Marilyn Monroe to Lucille Ball. Guests will also find a hallway leading to the women’s bathroom lined with shots of Hollywood’s leading men, including Austinite Matthew McConaughey, Chris Hemsworth, and Clint Eastwood.

4. Kirby’s Woodlands location is really roomy. Designed to accommodate up to 700 people, the inside is 10,000 square feet and features an outdoor space that’s nearly double the size.

5. Yes, you can take your dog. The ice house prides itself on its backyard patio, which offers 18,000 square feet of space for you and Fido to roam. Just make sure your pup doesn’t use the 30-foot live oak tree on the patio as a restroom. That’s there for shade and decoration.

6. It’s the perfect place to watch sports. The bar did not skimp on its audio and visual components and has a built-in 300-inch jumbo screen, plus 61 HDTVs that they describe as “oversized.”

7. There’s no kitchen, but you won’t go hungry. Kirby plans to host a rotating list of food trucks and local food vendors throughout the week, including Satellite Pizza, Lupe Tortilla, Hearsay on the Go, Mr. Sizzles, and Boot Shooters BBQ. And though crawfish season is a ways away, owners are already planning to host boils on-site.

8. The location is prime. It’s just walking distance from the Waterway District and the Cynthia Woods Mithcell Pavilion (perfect if you plan on catching a live performance or concert) and roughly a half-mile from the Woodlands Mall.

9. Parking is available on-site, but ride-sharing is always suggested, especially when drinking. Be safe, not sorry.

Kirby Ice House - The Woodlands is open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.