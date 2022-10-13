Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors

Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine.

Featured restaurants and food and drink vendors include:

Residents Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa, and Tam Lo launched the festival in 2021 as a culinary-focused event that invited multiple chefs to create their own interpretations of Japanese street food.

This year, the festival is working to expand and will host the festival at Lucky Land — the city’s 3-acre theme park on Airline Drive — to welcome larger crowds. It will also expand its programming beyond food, offering two days of performances by Japanese musicians, artists, and dancers, and showcases of anime, art, martial arts demonstrations, cars, and more.

Yoshida said he was inspired to create the festival after seeing Japanese culture in the city being “misrepresented.” The festival is a way to showcase it in the right manner, he says.

The Tokyo Night Festival will take place at Lucky Land theme park, 8625 Airline Drive, 77037. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. November 11 and 12. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25 to $52 through October 13.