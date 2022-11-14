 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Underbelly Hospitality to Bring Its Burgers and Texas-Themed Fare to Houston’s Spring Branch

Family-friendly restaurants Wild Oats and Underbelly Burger will open new locations

by Brittany Britto Garley
A cheesy Underbelly Burger burger topped with lettuce and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun with French fries and a Karbach pilsner.
Underbelly Hospitality will open its restaurants Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats in Spring Branch.
Julie Soefer

Underbelly Hospitality, the restaurant group once helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd, is expanding with new locations of two of its restaurants in Spring Branch next year.

Both Wild Oats, the Texas-themed restaurant by chef and former Underbelly partner Nick Fine, and burger joint Underbelly Burger, will begin construction in early 2023 at a mixed-use development space at 1222 Witte Road, with the goal of opening mid-year, according to a release. Fine, who officially resigned on Monday, November 14, will still oversee Wild Oats’ menu and direction, but the group plans to hire a separate executive chef.

Rendering of Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats new locations in Spring Branch mixed development space, which resembles a strip mall.
Both Underbelly Burger and WIld Oats will open in mixed-use development space in the Spring Branch area.
Norton Creative

In a written statement, Nina Quincy, Underbelly’s director of operations, said that the two restaurants were chosen for their family-friendly approach.

Underbelly Burger’s first location opened in the Houston Farmers Market (2520 Airline Drive) in January 2022, serving up 44 Farms Angus and R-C Ranch wagyu burgers, fries, and milkshakes. The original Wild Oats opened next door in February 2022, paying homage to the culinary history of Texas with dishes like Frito pies and chicken-fried wagyu steak.

Once complete, Wild Oats will seat 184 people in its dining room and outdoor area, while Underbelly, which will feature a walk-up window for orders, will seat 12 indoors, and will feature a patio and outdoor green area that together can seat nearly 100 people.

The restaurants will join other food establishments opening in the area, including James Beard Award-nominated chef Christine Ha’s sandwich shop, Stuffed Belly, and her new location of the Blind Goat, which is also slated to open next year in the Spring Branch shopping center.

Underbelly Burger

2520 Airline Drive, , TX 77009 (832) 582-5642 Visit Website

Wild Oats - Spring Branch

1222 Witte Road, Houston, TX 77055 Visit Website

Wild Oats

2520 Airline Drive, , TX 77009 (713) 393-7205 Visit Website

Underbelly Burger - Spring Branch

1222 Witte Road, Houston, TX 77055 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Six Things to Know About Bludorn’s Anticipated Houston Seafood Restaurant Navy Blue

By Brittany Britto Garley

A New Cookbook Chronicling Texas’s Black Cuisine Is in the Works

By Brittany Britto Garley

Embrace Your Inner Carnivore With Table-Side Grilling at This Korean Steakhouse in Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors [Update]

By Brittany Britto Garley

Where to Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Houston This Fall

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Beloved Barbecue Joint, the Pit Room, Is Expanding to Memorial City

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world