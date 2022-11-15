 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Golf Legend Tiger Woods Is Launching a Massive Putting Complex in Katy This December

The family-friendly facility will boast two 18-hole courses, an ice cream parlor, and an open-air restaurant with a beer garden

by Brittany Britto Garley
Tiger Woods is bringing his footprint and golfing legacy to Katy this December.

The golf champion and his team are slated to open the fifth location of Popstroke, a Florida-born golf and entertainment complex, at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard in early December, according to a spokesperson.

The two-story complex will boast two 18-hole putting courses co-designed by Woods and will include a casual, open-air restaurant with a rooftop bar, a private event space for parties, and an ice cream parlor that will serve a variety of scoops and milkshakes. Other menu highlights will include sandwiches, salads, tacos, nachos, wings, flatbreads, and more finger foods.

The complex will also feature a lounge bar area and beer garden with outdoor games, including cornhole, ping pong, and foosball, plus an enclosed playground for children. Guests out on the green will be able to use an app to order drinks while golfing.

Katy’s Popstroke will be the brand’s first location outside of Florida and the second major opening in the area, which recently welcomed renowned international dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan in November. The company has plans to open two other locations in Arizona in January, followed by five more.

23110 Grand Circle Boulevard , Katy, TX 77449 Visit Website

