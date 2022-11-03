Embrace Your Inner Carnivore With Table-Side Grilling at This Korean Steakhouse in Houston

With a crunch that can often be heard from tables away, Dak & Bop owner Jason Cho has earned a reputation for his Korean fried chicken and some of the crispiest wings in the city. Now, he’s venturing into the steakhouse businesses while sticking to his roots.

In collaboration with chef Yurum “KP” Nam, Cho has opened Karne, a modern and fine-dining Korean steakhouse in the Heights that offers a variety of top-notch meats, including prime beef, American and Japanese wagyu, and dry-aged cuts, all of which hosts cook tableside. Though the menu will offer nods to American steakhouses, the restaurant focuses heavily on Korean culinary traditions, with “a feeling of friendship, warmth, kindness, and ... communal experiences at the table,” according to Cho.

Diners can order items from the menu a la carte, indulging in appetizers like rice wine mussels and Korean bean paste-cured pork belly, rib-eye hot pots, bibimbap, and a variety of seafood options, including jumbo lemon-poached tiger shrimp and oysters. The $60 “karnivore platter” (two-person minimum) will offer five cuts of meat chosen by the chef, plus a variety of compliments, including a scallion salad, egg souffle, kimchi and pickles, and a stew or soup. Private dining experiences featuring a multi-course chef’s menu will also be available by reservation only.

The restaurant, which also features more than 170 wines and a “bespoke” cocktail list, began welcoming visitors on Tuesday, November 1, but will officially open in full capacity on Friday, November 11, according to a release. Cho is already priding Karne on offering dishes that Houston has yet to experience in this way.

“Chef KP is pouring all of his knowledge and culinary skills into creating a curated menu for fine, Korean cuisine,” Cho said in a written statement. “The taste, flavor, and presentation of the dishes bring an elevated experience. My personal favorite dish is the mussels. I have had Belgium mussels many times, but never like this.”

Karne Fall 2022 Menu