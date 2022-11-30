Houston Company Milk Mustache Bakes Up Chunky Cookies in First Storefront in Tanglewood

Houston cookie company Milk Mustache has operated out of its Cypress factory for years, shopping its massive, 6-ounce cookies nationwide. Now, it’s finally opening its first storefront in Tanglewood.

Tracy Jones, who founded the company in 2020, will open a Milk Mustache store on Friday, December 2, offering a dozen flavors, including its s’mores-style Campfire Bliss cookie, cookies and cream, Nutella Dream, sea salt caramel, snickerdoodle, and its chocolate chip, which is also available in a miniature size. In addition to its four featured flavors that will rotate weekly, those with a sweet tooth can also indulge in its edible cookie dough bar, with will offer six flavors of cookie dough that’s safe to eat and available in pints or by the scoop with a variety of toppings. 1864 Fountain View Drive, 77057.

Voodoo Doughnut opens fifth, all-day Texas outpost in Katy

The Portland-based doughnut shop that has taken hold of Houston with its crafty pastries opened its fourth Houston area location on Monday, November 28. The new location, which is open 24 hours a day, features a drive-thru and clear glimpses into the production kitchen where visitors can watch the magic go down. The chain, which also has locations in Montrose, Cypress, and on Washington Ave, plans to open several more locations in 2023, including a second location in Austin and its first location in San Antonio, according to a release. 1301 North Fry Road, Katy, TX, 77449.

In-N-Out takes to the Woodlands

California’s cult-favorite burger chain In-N-Out will open its fourth Houston area location on Thursday, December 1 — this time, in the Woodlands/Spring area. The Houston Chronicle reported that the burger joint, located at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, will feature one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 people, and a covered outdoor patio with room for 24 people.

Slowpokes opens in West University Place

Coffee shop Slowpokes also opened its fourth location in the Houston area at 6725 Stella Link Road on Monday, November 28. The 50-seat coffee shop offers a dog-friendly front patio, and menus similar to its other locations, including coffee drinks made from beans roasted in-house, bottled cold brew, and breakfast items, including breakfast tacos, biscuits, and croissant sandwiches, plus lunch options, including salads, flatbreads, and sandwiches.