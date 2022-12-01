Houston’s Latest Speakeasy Offers 30-Minute Omakase Experience and Rotating Art in Rice Village

Speakeasies — or restaurants and bars branded as such — have been all the rage in Houston this year, with numerous openings, including Juliet, a movie theater-themed steakhouse with an entrance modeled after a box office, and the latest Cuba-inspired nightclub, Emilia’s Havana that’s tucked away on Post Oak Boulevard alongside The Annie Cafe. Now a new so-called speakeasy with a focus on sushi is on its way.

From the owners of the tasting menu restaurant Hidden Omakase, Sushi by Hidden will open Monday, December 5, in Rice Village, offering a 30-minute experience with a rotation of chefs, sushi dishes, and art, according to a release.

Located at 5216 Morningside Drive, the 1,200-square-foot restaurant will launch an intimate, 10-seat, $60 per-person dining experience led by chef Jimmy Kieu and rotating chefs from Hidden Omakase. Chefs will guide diners through each meal, directly serving them 12 different pieces of sushi that they collectively chose and crafted.

The menu, which will feature market fish, is slated to change daily and will incorporate similar cooking techniques to that of Hidden Omakase, including dry-aging fish. Possible dishes to be served include akami, or bluefin tuna, with chili garlic and fuji apple, and tom-yum marinated flounder fin with finger lime and salmon roe.

Diners looking to imbibe can bring their own liquor or libation of choice, with a $20 corkage fee for bottles 720 milliliters or larger, and during their downtime, can view Sushi by Hidden’s on-site art gallery, which will showcase new artists each quarter.

Sushi by Hidden will serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is slated to launch its lunch service at a later date.