Frenchy’s Chicken New Flagship Location Is Open

The wait is over. The doors — and drive-thru window — at Frenchy’s Chicken new flagship location in Third Ward are officially open.

After announcing plans for a dream location in the spring, the iconic Houston fried chicken chain finally unveiled the new space, located at 3602 Scott Street, on December 7. A video shared to social media gave Houstonians a sneak peek of the attractive buildout.

Designed by Houston architect, Paul C. Heisler, the new Frenchy’s has a two-story facade with wraparound balconies, mimicking the iconic style of the French Quarter. Wide, brick archways lead up to the entrance, and a covered patio runs nearly the entire length of the building, allowing guests to get down on their fried chicken meals al fresco.

Frenchy’s is known to dish out mouth-watering eats in a quick-service format, but long-time patrons may divulge that when the crowds pack in, service can be anything but. This location aims to minimize wait times with multiple pay stations, a walk-up ordering window outside, and a drive-thru.

Frenchy’s has come a long way since opening its original location more than five decades ago. The restaurant’s namesake, the late Percy “Frenchy” Creuzot, opened the first restaurant on July 3, 1969, at 3919 Scott Street, across from Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. It quickly became clear that Frenchy’s signature seasoned fried chicken, prepared from treasured family recipes, was a standout on the menu. Belly-busting, classic Creole sides like red beans, collard greens, and dirty rice, complemented the meal further.

Percy’s son, King, took the reins of the family business in 1989 and has since seen it thrive beyond measure. Percy passed away in 2010, but his legacy lives on. The brand has grown to include 11 locations today, spread far and wide across the city, and it rightfully earned a spot among Houston’s restaurant royalty after a visit from Beyonce made headlines in 2017.

Frenchy’s 2.0 isn’t far from the original, which was eventually torn down in 2019. The restaurant remains in close proximity to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, Texas Southern University, Jack Yates High School, and the University of Houston football stadium, and eager Frenchy’s fans have already excitedly begun to pour in to check out the new digs.