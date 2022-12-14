Trill Burgers Has Found a Permanent Home in Montrose

At long last, Bun B’s famed smash burger pop-up, Trill Burgers, has found a permanent home. The Houston icon and legendary Third Coast rapper made his wildly popular smash burger concept available to the masses by way of sporadic pop-ups since launching in 2021, but will soon open the doors to his first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose in early 2023.

The highly anticipated restaurant is taking up residence in the former James Coney Island space on Shepherd Drive at Richmond — an outpost that was among the historic Houston hot dog chain’s longest-running locations. Situated at one of the city’s busiest intersections, the 3,236-square-foot building is a fixture familiar to so many and is conveniently fitted with a drive-thru window.

Bun B’s decision to open in Montrose comes after a whirlwind year of introducing his lauded smash burger to fans across the United States. After hosting local pop-ups around Houston and participating as a vendor at this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Trill Burgers went on to win the title of “Best Burger in America” by Good Morning America in July. The week-long competition catapulted the brand’s popularity in Houston and beyond, concluding with Bun B’s smash burger reigning over competing burger restaurants from around the country, including Houston-based Burger Chan.

Trill Burgers’ menu of beef and vegan smash burgers, including the OG Trill Burgers made with 44 Farms beef, Trill sauce, onions, and pickles, is limited at pop-ups, but plans are to add a new signature burger to the lineup at the brick-and-mortar restaurant, with more menu additions to follow.

From music to flipping (award-winning) burgers, it seems there isn’t anything Bun B can’t do. Beyond his burger pop-ups, the happy-go-lucky Houstonian is an active member of the community, having taught a course about Religion and Hip-Hop at Rice University, appearing in the new Netflix series “Mo”, and remaining active in his philanthropic efforts. For now, the restaurateur is just another feather in his cap.