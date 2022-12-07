This Detroit-Style Pizza That Austin Loves Is Headed to Houston

Memorial City is getting two new restaurants — both of which will be firsts for Houston.

Located at 10201 Katy Freeway, Austin’s beloved Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 and Miami’s burger joint Pincho will open its first outpost outside of Florida, serving Latin-influenced burgers, kebab plates, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and protein bowls, according to a release. Both will open in early spring 2023, joining other restaurants in the area, including Goode Company Seafood, Velvet Taco, Kabob Korner. and the Pit Room’s anticipated second Houston location.

Via 313, which was launched by two brothers out of a trailer in Austin in 2011, has developed a cult following for its deep-dish Detroit-style pizza, with cheesy edges, a crispy, rectangular crust, and chunky tomato sauce, earning fans like Lord of the Rings’ Elijah Wood and “best pizza” titles from outlets and publications around the country.

However, the restaurant has faced some scrutiny in recent months after alleged attempts to stop its employees from unionizing. Eater Austin reported in September that Via 313’s employees filed two unfair labor practice charges against the company through the National Labor Relations Board.

Restaurant Workers United (RWU), the union that employees of Via 313’s three physical locations are looking to join, alleges that the pizza company is retaliating against employees for organizing and that management is withholding pre-planned raises and promotions because of union activity. The claim also states that the company has disciplined a union leader for asking about the company’s decisions to withhold the raises.