Houston Tex-Mex Favorite Lands in Greenway Plaza

Tex-Mex taqueria Tacos A Go Go has opened its fifth Houston location in the Greenway Plaza/Upper Kirby area, serving up new offerings, including flour and corn tortillas — made in-house daily — as well as cocktails and fajitas to-go, according to a release.

The 3773 Richmond Ave location will also feature a large outdoor patio area that can seat more than 100 people, ample parking, debut cocktails like the pineapple serrano margarita, and coffee bar creations to pair with the breakfast tacos, including Mexican-influenced coffees, a horchata latte, and a spiked hot chocolate. Fajitas A Go Go, located inside the restaurant, will also allow diners to order fajitas to-go in-person, online, or through Uber Eats.

March Restaurant reopens with menu inspired by Southern France

After closing for winter break, Montrose’s ritzy, reservation-only Mediterranean restaurant March launched its new spring menu last week — this time focusing on Occitania, a Southern region in France. Available through August, this seasonal menu offers posh new takes on traditional French fare in six or nine courses, including bouillabaisse, a traditional fish stew made with mussels and rock shrimp; a foie gras with braised cherry; and a clapassade stew, made of a slow-cooked and honey-glazed combination of lamb heart and salsify — a Mediterranean root vegetable — topped with black olive powder. Cocktails will largely focus on French Brandy, and dessert includes the Mont Blanc, a decadent chestnut mousse with vanilla and passion fruit that executive pastry chef Shawn Gawle modeled to resemble the snow-capped French Alps.

Texas Monthly highlights best dishes and drinks in the state

Food critic Patricia Sharp highlighted the best eats, atmosphere, and drinks in the state in Texas Monthly’s latest issue, and, of course, Houston made the list. Among the dishes to try, Sharp included Winnie’s fried shrimp and oyster peacemaker po’ boy, the fried meatballs from Ixim Houston, Duck N Bao’s Peking duck, and the tandoori roots from Da Cama Canteen. For those with a sweet tooth, Sharpe gushed about Jardinier’s colorful butterfly pastry, with a green yuzu mousse and a raspberry compote filling, and Night Shift’s passionfruit-flavored pornstar martini as a cocktail worth traveling for. Sharpe also noted city spots perfect for outdoor dining, including Brennan’s, Coltivare, newbie J-M-Bar B Q, and Hungry’s.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches opens in Rice Village

The San Francisco-founded sandwich shop plays into its love theme by hosting its grand opening for its second location in Rice Village on Valentine’s Day, the Houston Chronicle reported. The 2518 Rice Blv. outpost began its celebrations at 10 a.m. with free t-shirts and sandwiches for the first 50 people in line and a $6 deal on select sandwiches for all customers.