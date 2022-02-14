 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Posh New Dining Destination Will Pay Homage to an Iconic Houston Restaurant

With dishes like the Thai noodle salad, a Hawaiian ribeye, and “The Dip,” the Warwick will pay homage to the now-closed Houston’s

by Brittany Britto Garley
The Warwick’s sidecar royale cocktail in a brass glass, garnished with two cherries and orange peels. Raydon Creative

The Warwick, named after one of Houston’s first luxury hotels, will open on Westheimer and Fountain View this spring — paying homage to Houston’s, a beloved upscale chain establishment that served the city’s diners for nearly 40 years.

Known for dishing out American cuisine, Houston’s Restaurant on 5888 Westheimer closed abruptly in 2019 with little explanation, leaving many diners puzzled. Its lot has since been vacant, but The Warwick has plans to fill the space with odes to the former locale.

Chef consultant New Orleans native Antoine Ware will bring his years of experience and collaboration with top area chefs to serve American fare with a Southern influence. In-season raw and chargrilled oysters, fontina fondue, butter-poached lobster tails, vegan pasta, and lamb chops with a Mediterranean twist will appear on the menu — as well as tributes to Houston’s dishes like the ”The Dip,” a riff off the now-closed restaurant’s beloved artichoke spread. Cocktails from beverage director Andrew Grala will include swanky renditions of the sidecar royale.

Bowl of butter poached lobster The Warwick.
The Warwick will serve American cuisine with a Southern influence, with indulgent dishes like the butter poached lobster.
Raydon Creative
The Warwick’s grilled porkchop, served with a side of roasted Brussel sprouts.
The Warwick will serve up American fare with a Southern influence, with dishes like “The Chop, a grilled pork chop with a side of roasted Brussel sprouts.
Raydon Creative

The Warwick’s space, itself, designed by Nicki Dooms of NHI Design, will have marble flooring, black and white tile work, custom banquettes, and a mixture of textures, including light-stained woods, with tropical greens, and copper and metal tones. The restaurant will also feature a private dining room and two outdoor patios with large oak trees used for shade.

a rendering of The Warwick restaurant.
The Warwick, to open in the former Houston’s Restaurant location, will feature two outdoor patios with large oak trees used for shade.
Raydon Creative

The Warwick will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant will launch its lunch service in May and its brunch service in mid-July.

