New Movie-Themed Speakeasy in Houston Will Offer 24K Gold-Wrapped Steak

The owner of Candy Shack Daiquiris, a franchise that offers festive, frozen boozy drinks, is bringing a movie-themed speakeasy to the Galleria area this month, and its ribeye is wrapped in 24K gold.

James McGhee will open Juliet Restaurant on 5857 Westheimer Road this Monday, offering intrigued guests and movie-buffs a novel space to revel in.

The new restaurant, with 5,000 square feet of dining space indoors and 2,200 square feet of patio space – will welcome more than 250 guests with a speakeasy-like entrance with a marquee, leading into what looks like a movie theater lobby. Visitors will be greeted with a concession stand with freshly-popped popcorn and candy until they find the dining-room door. The restaurant, itself, will also be full of surprises, with black and white photos from iconic films hiding behind the curtains, a floral wall for Instagram pictures, and a restroom covered in red roses. The dining area will also feature a white brick wall, displaying reels of iconic scenes from 80s and 90s movies — one of McGhee’s favorite features.

McGhee called the theme “pure nostalgia” — stemming from his love of films and travels to places like Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles, which inspired him to create an “unassuming entrance” and experience for guests that he says Houston has yet to see.

“You feel like you’re instantly somewhere else,” the owner said.

Guests can expect appetizers – cleverly named the “previews” – like roasted Brussel sprouts with a red wine vinegar gastrique or crispy Korean short rib tacos, while the “main events” include honey truffle chicken, the double-cut smoked pork chop, served with a brown butter hazelnut sauce, and “The Golden Star,” a decadent 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24K gold.

The “co-stars” will be family-style sides, like bourbon butter baby carrots or red chile-garlic broccolini, and desserts will include red velvet cake layered with cheesecake, crafted by pastry chef Allison Thiessen. Cocktails by the owners of the Ladies of Libations will also take on the theater theme.

The “matinee margarita” is a combination of top-shelf tequila, elote liqueur, with a kettle corn salt and caramel corn garnish. “The Godfather” cocktail — named after the movie — is a mix of Hennessey XO, Grand Marnier Centenaire, Glenmorangie X, candied orange, and vanilla — and meant to sip slow.

Juliet will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Sundays, and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.