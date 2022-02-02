 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Movie-Themed Speakeasy in Houston Will Offer 24K Gold-Wrapped Steak

Juliet Restaurant offers a new take on “dinner and a movie”

by Brittany Britto Garley Updated

The owner of Candy Shack Daiquiris, a franchise that offers festive, frozen boozy drinks, is bringing a movie-themed speakeasy to the Galleria area this month, and its ribeye is wrapped in 24K gold.

James McGhee will open Juliet Restaurant on 5857 Westheimer Road this Monday, offering intrigued guests and movie-buffs a novel space to revel in.

The new restaurant, with 5,000 square feet of dining space indoors and 2,200 square feet of patio space – will welcome more than 250 guests with a speakeasy-like entrance with a marquee, leading into what looks like a movie theater lobby. Visitors will be greeted with a concession stand with freshly-popped popcorn and candy until they find the dining-room door. The restaurant, itself, will also be full of surprises, with black and white photos from iconic films hiding behind the curtains, a floral wall for Instagram pictures, and a restroom covered in red roses. The dining area will also feature a white brick wall, displaying reels of iconic scenes from 80s and 90s movies — one of McGhee’s favorite features.

Two women stand at what looks like a concession stand, filled with candy and popcorn, in the entrance of Juliet.
Juliet Restaurant will greet guests with an entrance that looks like a movie theater lobby.
In-House Social

McGhee called the theme “pure nostalgia” — stemming from his love of films and travels to places like Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles, which inspired him to create an “unassuming entrance” and experience for guests that he says Houston has yet to see.

“You feel like you’re instantly somewhere else,” the owner said.

Guests can expect appetizers – cleverly named the “previews” – like roasted Brussel sprouts with a red wine vinegar gastrique or crispy Korean short rib tacos, while the “main events” include honey truffle chicken, the double-cut smoked pork chop, served with a brown butter hazelnut sauce, and “The Golden Star,” a decadent 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24K gold.

A plated 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24k gold.
Juliet will offer guests the “The Golden Star,” 34-ounce tomahawk ribeye wrapped in 24K gold.
In-House Social
The bar area of Juliet Restaurant.
Juliet Restaurant’s bar will serve up movie-themed cocktails like the “matinee margarita” and “The Godfather.”
In-House Social

The “co-stars” will be family-style sides, like bourbon butter baby carrots or red chile-garlic broccolini, and desserts will include red velvet cake layered with cheesecake, crafted by pastry chef Allison Thiessen. Cocktails by the owners of the Ladies of Libations will also take on the theater theme.

A yellow cocktail topped with a skewer of caramel corn as a garnish.
Juliet’s matinee margarita is a combination of top-shelf tequila, elote liqueur, citrus, and kettle corn salt with caramel corn as a garnish.
In-House Social

The “matinee margarita” is a combination of top-shelf tequila, elote liqueur, with a kettle corn salt and caramel corn garnish. “The Godfather” cocktail — named after the movie — is a mix of Hennessey XO, Grand Marnier Centenaire, Glenmorangie X, candied orange, and vanilla — and meant to sip slow.

Juliet will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and on Sundays, and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Common Bond Launches ‘On-the-Go’ Location in Houston’s Ion

By Brittany Britto Garley

8 Things to Know About ‘Top Chef’ Houston’s Only Local Contender

By Brittany Britto Garley

Six New Restaurants to Open in Houston’s Montrose Collective in 2022

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Rodeo Will Debut a Fancy Steakhouse for the First Time in Its 90-Year History

By Brittany Britto Garley

Latest Season of ‘Top Chef’ Set to Premiere March 3 — and It’s About to Get Very Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

Kanye West Stepped Out at a Houston Hot Spot

By Adele Chapin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world