An Austin Cantina Will Bring Its Fire-Red Micheladas and Choriqueso to Houston This Spring

One of Austin’s fastest-growing restaurant and bar management teams, Gabriela’s Group, is expanding beyond Texas’s capital city this year — and its first stop is Houston.

Gabriela's Midtown — the third offshoot of the Austin-based modern Mexican restaurant and cantina — will open at 1910 Bagby Street this spring, bringing an array of flavorful tamarind margaritas, fire-red micheladas, mole enchiladas, choriqueso, and other Instagram-worthy eats.

Launched by siblings and Mexico natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio, the restaurant group announced Monday that fans of Gabriela’s Austin locations should expect similar features at the Midtown outpost. The menu is still inspired by the owners’ Michoacán family recipes, and cocktails will use fresh-squeezed juices and fruits, like mangos and grapefruits. Favorites include Mexican martinis and palomas, tortas, tostadas, fajitas, ceviche, and an assortment of tacos, including those of the birria-style.

The restaurant group’s latest announcement follows its opening of various new restaurants within the past year, including Gabriela’s second location in South Austin; its boutique coffee shop Revival Coffee; music venue Mala Santa; Seareinas, a Sinaloan-style seafood and sushi restaurant; and the second location of their pink taco-themed taqueria Taquero Mucho. But it appears the Latin-owned company is not done.

Gabriela Bucio, who started her career as a bartender, has made it clear that she intends to change the way Latinx community is represented in Texas’s restaurant industry. “Ultimately, I want my fellow Latinos to have a restaurant and club owner that looks just like them,” Bucio told Eater Austin last year.

The group’s Monday release also hinted at more restaurants in Houston and beyond. In short, stay tuned.