Yelp Names Houston’s The Breakfast Klub Among Top Black-owned Businesses ‘to Watch’ in 2022

The Breakfast Klub was one of just 15 restaurants that made the list

by Brittany Britto Garley
The Breakfast Klub’s chicken and waffles with strawberries.
Houston’s The Breakfast Klub was named one of Yelp’s 37 Black-owned businesses “to watch.”
The Breakfast Klub/Facebook

Yelp has highlighted 37 standout Black-owned businesses around the country in honor of Black History Month, and one of Houston’s most beloved breakfast spots has made the list.

The review-focused website named Houston’s The Breakfast Klub one of the “Ones to Watch,” making it one of 15 Black-owned restaurants ranked in the country — and given its rave reviews and long lines that often wrap around the block, it doesn’t come as a surprise.

Established by Marcus Davis and his wife Melvinie in 2001, The Breakfast Klub has become a local institution and prime destination for locals and tourists alike — with just some of its highlights being its well-seasoned wings and waffles, catfish and grits, and french toast, and its welcoming, art-filled environment.

And The Breakfast Klub was in good company. San Antonio’s vegan soul restaurant Binge Kitchen and Austin’s fast-casual Bird Bird Biscuit also made the list.

Yelp noted in its release that it crafted the list using its Black-owned business feature, which allows businesses to self-identify as “Black-owned.” The company limited the selection to three businesses per food, home, and beauty category for every state and then narrowed it down again based on national online presence, average rating, and review counts.

The company began working on this feature starting in June 2020 when many users began requesting a way to connect with and support local Black-owned businesses following the murder of George Floyd, a Houston native who died in May 2020 while in Minnesota police custody.

As a result, more than 45,000 businesses around the country have identified themselves as Black-owned on Yelp, and in 2021, mentions of Black-owned businesses within reviews increased by 165 percent.

Bird Bird Biscuit

1401 West Koenig Lane, , TX 78756 (512) 551-9820 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis Street, , TX 77002 (713) 528-8561 Visit Website

