 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chef Brings Michelin-Starred Kitchen Chops and Bourbon-Drenched Tres Leches to the Woodlands Resort

Chef Jonathan Lestingi is serving up brunch shakshuka and Bordeaux-braised chuck short ribs at Back Table Restaurant & Bar

by Brittany Britto Garley Updated
tres leches topped with an orange slice and a whiskey-soaked cherry.
Dressed like an Old Fashioned cocktail, Chef Jonathin Lestingi’s take on tres leches uses bourbon instead of rum, combines orange bitters in the whipped cream, and tops it with a whiskey-soaked cherry.
Mario Santos

Back Table Kitchen & Bar at the Woodlands Resort has hired Michelin-star trained chef Jonathan Lestingi as its latest chef de cuisine — and he’s bringing his experience at award-winning destinations across the country to the table.

The Johnson and Wales University alumnus spent years as a chef de partie under Patrick O’Connell at the Inn at Little Washington — the only three-star Michelin restaurant in the Washington metropolitan area — and around a decade in New Orleans, working at top spots like Brennan’s, James Beard Award-winning soul restaurant Willa Jean, and his own gastropub and whiskey bar, Oxalis.

But in recent years, Lestingi said the good times in New Orleans were coming to a close. “I was ready to make a change,” he said. “...I think I was ready to do a little adulting maybe.”

And now, Lestingi has taken his talents to Texas.

The chef arrived at the Woodlands resort’s Back Table Kitchen & Bar at the start of last summer. Tucked away in the suburban area, just 45 minutes north of Houston, it’s clear that his new stomping grounds aren’t quite as bustling as New Orleans’s French Quarter, but he’s hoping to make his mark — starting with Back Table’s menu.

Lestingi has made a notable splash in 2022, bringing brunch — an alleged New Orleans creation — to Back Table, along with an international flair to its Southern cuisine. “I just want to use different products from the South and showcase that as much as possible, but I try not to let fusion become confusion,” Lestingi said.

Portrait of chef Jonathan Lestingi at Back Table Kitchen &amp; Bar.
Chef Jonathan Lestingi, formerly sous chef at New Orleans’s James Beard Award-winning Willa Jean, is now chef de cuisine at the Woodlands’ Back Table Kitchen & Bar.
Mario Santos

That desire comes through with creative dishes like the blackened redfish, topped with leek ash, and paired with cucumbers and fingerling potatoes atop a cream cheese tzatziki sauce; and the six-hour, Bordeaux-braised chuck short ribs with black-eyed peas, pecan gremolata, and fresh horseradish. In the vegetable polenta, sweet potato, cooked in a cast iron, sinks into a bed of creamy polenta and preserved lemon butter.

Other major stars of the menu include hickory-smoked fried chicken wings; a smoked onion bearnaise, that though paired with the steak frites, could be bottled and poured on almost anything, and the tres leches cake. Dressed like an Old Fashioned cocktail, Lestingi’s take on the Latin dessert uses bourbon instead of rum, combines orange bitters in the whipped cream, and tops it with a whiskey-soaked cherry.

steak-frites with duck fat fries on a wooden board.
Back Table Kitchen & Bar serves its steak-frites with duck fat fries and a smoked onion bearnaise sauce.
Mario Santos

Brunch now includes fried chicken and waffles, ricotta pancakes served with honeycomb butter made in-house, and shakshuka, a signature Middle Eastern brunch dish made with poached eggs, fire-roasted spicy tomato sauce, merguez sausage, feta cheese, and avocado.

As for his move to the Woodlands, Lestingi sees it as a challenge with lots of promise.

“I think Texas presents a lot of opportunity. The population’s exploding. There’s tons of people moving here,” Lestingi said. “It’s always going to be different when you move somewhere new. It’s going to be hectic here, but I welcome the challenge. ... I’m excited to be here and to make the change.”

Back Table Kitchen & Bar, at 2301 N. Millbend Drive, is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends, and happy hour specials are available daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Foursquare

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Avenue, , LA 70113 (504) 509-7334 Visit Website
Foursquare

Brennan's

417 Royal Street, , LA 70130 (504) 525-9711 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle Street, , VA 22747 (540) 675-3800 Visit Website

Back Table

2301 North Millbend Drive, , TX 77380 (281) 364-6400 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Chef Tyson Cole Bring Asian Smokehouse Loro to Houston This Month

By Brittany Britto Garley

Goodnight Hospitality to Open the Swanky Marigold Club in Goodnight Charlie’s Former Space 

By Brittany Britto Garley

Yelp Names Houston’s The Breakfast Klub Among Top Black-owned Businesses ‘to Watch’ in 2022

By Brittany Britto Garley

New Movie-Themed Speakeasy in Houston Will Offer 24K Gold-Wrapped Steak

By Brittany Britto Garley

Common Bond Launches ‘On-the-Go’ Location in Houston’s Ion

By Brittany Britto Garley

8 Things to Know About ‘Top Chef’ Houston’s Only Local Contender

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world