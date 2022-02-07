 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pitmaster Aaron Franklin and Chef Tyson Cole Bring Asian Smokehouse Loro to Houston This Month

The James Beard Award-winning partners are bringing the third location of Loro to Houston

by Brittany Britto Garley
Aaron Franklin (left) and Tyson Cole (right) sitting at a picnic table
James Beard Award-winning partners Aaron Franklin (left) and Chef Tyson Cole will open Loro Heights this February.
Say My Name PR

Pitmaster Aaron Franklin and chef Tyson Cole are bringing the smoke to Houston this month. The James Beard Award-winning partners will open Loro Heights, the third and latest location of its Asian smokehouse, at the former 11th St. Church of God at 1001 W 11th St., according to a release.

The Hai Hospitality group’s anticipated restaurant, which has locations in Austin and Dallas, plans to keep up its reputation for fusing Southeast Asian flavors with that of traditional Texas barbecue, serving up cocktails, desserts, smoked meats, and a variety of dishes with Southeast Asian and Japanese-inspired sauces and sides.

top shot of table filled with dishes and drinks, including Vietnamese coffee, candied kettle corn with brisket burnt ends, sesame noodles and brisket served with chili gastrique and Thai herbs..
With locations in Austin and Dallas, Houston’s Loro plans to upkeep its reputation for fusing Southeast Asian flavors with that of traditional Texas barbecue with dishes like candied kettle corn with brisket burnt ends, sesame noodles and brisket served with chili gastrique and Thai herbs.
Say My Name PR

Loro, a part of Hai Hospitality restaurant group, also has locations in Austin and East Dallas, and more are expected in 2022, including the fourth location in Addison — around four hours south of Houston.

Chef Marco Leal sits in a booth seat
Monterrey-native Marco Leal will serve as Loro Heights’ chef de cuisine.
Say My Name PR

While Franklin, Cole, Loro’s regional chef Mike Perez, and Hai Hospitality’s vice president of culinary Jack Yoss will have a hand in the menu, Marco Leal, a smoker enthusiast who previously worked at Hotel Galvez in Galveston and Jasper’s in the Woodlands, will oversee Loro Heights as chef de cuisine.

Menu highlights will include appetizers like candied kettle corn with burnt brisket ends as a topping; rice bowls; sandwiches; and dishes like fried cod made with curry, turmeric, and Pale Ale tempura batter served with a yuzu Thousand Island dressing.

person holding Loro burger that is bursting with beef patty, briskey, cheese, lettuce and thick-sliced pickles Sarah Yoakley (Say My Name PR)

The meats menu will feature prime flank stank with shishito salsa verde, char siu pork belly, oak-smoked salmon, smoked turkey, and of course, beef brisket, which — complemented with chile gastrique and Thai herbs — will be available daily at 4 p.m. until it sells out. And for those with a sweet tooth, Loro will also serve up desserts like the yuzu peach cobbler with a five-spice mascarpone, and boozy drink options, including a ginger Old Fashioned, mandarin margaritas, Aki sours, and frozen-versions of mango sake, mojitos, and gin and tonics. Brisket tostadas and Thai sausage hand pie will be available on the happy hour menu from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays — with smoked baby back pork ribs starting at 4 p.m.

Starting on February 23, Loro will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy Hour is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Foursquare

Uchi

904 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006 713 522 4808 Visit Website

Loro

2115 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 916-4858 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Chef Brings Michelin-Starred Kitchen Chops and Bourbon-Drenched Tres Leches to the Woodlands Resort

By Brittany Britto Garley

Goodnight Hospitality to Open the Swanky Marigold Club in Goodnight Charlie’s Former Space 

By Brittany Britto Garley

Yelp Names Houston’s The Breakfast Klub Among Top Black-owned Businesses ‘to Watch’ in 2022

By Brittany Britto Garley

New Movie-Themed Speakeasy in Houston Will Offer 24K Gold-Wrapped Steak

By Brittany Britto Garley

Common Bond Launches ‘On-the-Go’ Location in Houston’s Ion

By Brittany Britto Garley

8 Things to Know About ‘Top Chef’ Houston’s Only Local Contender

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world