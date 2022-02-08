Austin’s Premier Oyster Bar Clark’s Seafood to Open in Montrose

Austin’s MML Hospitality group posted on Instagram that it will bring restaurant Clark’s Seafood and Oyster Bar to Montrose later this year, serving favorites including caviar, shrimp cocktail, lobster tails, and its Gruyere-topped burgers at 3807 Montrose Blvd.

The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the restaurant — slated for the former Montrose Car Care auto shop — will have ample parking, a new garden, and patio dining. The group’s partner and chef Larry McGuire said that with locations in Aspen and Austin, he had been eyeing Houston for a while. The restaurant will open in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Chronicle reported.

Clark Cooper Concepts is no more

After 20 years, restaurateur Grant Cooper and chef Charles Clark have decided to part ways meaning their partnership under the Clark Cooper Concepts restaurant umbrella has come to an end. According to a release, the separation was amicable and Clark and Cooper are still friends and operating separate restaurants.

Clark will take over the new American restaurant Brasserie 19. Cooper has launched Good Vibe Hospitality, which now owns Italian restaurant Coppa Osteria and the bistro Gratify. Cooper will also open the new Mexican restaurant Flora in the Dunlavy’s space (3422 Allen Parkway) this March. A menu, uploaded to the website Toast Tab, shows dishes like tacos al pastor, beef rib and mole poblano, wood-fired lobster, and an impressive raw bar selection.

Cafe Sophie and Etta to open in Texas Tower this year

Danny Grant, a partner of Chicago’s What If Syndicate and chef who worked at two Michelin-starred restaurants, will open two new restaurants in the Texas Tower high-rise at 601 Travis St. in Downtown Houston later this year. Cafe Sophie — a European-style cafe — will offer a variety of coffee drinks, pastries, fresh salads, and sandwiches in the tower’s pavilion area. Etta, known for locally sourced, wood-fired dishes, like pizza and fresh-baked focaccia and pasta, is set to open on the first floor of the Texas Tower later this spring — making it the fifth location to open in the United States. A representative from What If Syndicate, the hospitality group that’s set to open Etta and Cafe Sophie, said in an email that construction for both restaurants will begin soon, with an anticipated opening in late spring and early summer for both locations.

Nashville hot chicken food truck headed to Houston

Nashville hot chicken food truck Bad Chx will celebrate the grand opening of its first location on 2802 Old Spanish Trail on Saturday. The truck is expected to serve up a variation of hot chicken dishes, including sandwiches, burritos, a “royal sub” tacos, and a Waffle Sammy that uses waffle buns to envelope the hot chicken. Diners can choose from four different spice levels — the hottest being “lava.”