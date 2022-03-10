International Chain Brings Sichuan-Style Hot Pot to Houston

International chain Liuyishou Hotpot is now dishing out its spicy, numbing broths and tender meats in Houston.

Known for its Sichuan-style hotpot, where diners cook meats, seafood, vegetables, and other ingredients in a simmering pot situated in the middle of their table, Liuyishou will host its grand opening at its 889 Bellaire Boulevard location on March 19.

While Liuyishou’s traditional base for broths is made with beef tallow, a rich fat, diners can choose different bases — including a mixed mushroom or tomato broth — and a variety of ingredients to throw into the hot pot, including lamb, beef tripe, and pork brain, a popular dish offered in China. A sauce bar, featuring more than 20 sauce bases and seasonings, will help guests choose their flavors, and cold jelly — a popular Chongqing dessert consisting of a transparent jelly topped with fruits and nuts — is the perfect cool down.

With more than 1,000 locations around the world, including several in the U.S., Liuyishou is considered a favorite among celebrities. Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, and former NBA player and coach Stephon Marbury, who now coaches the Beijing Ducks’ basketball team, have all been frequent visitors, according to a release.

Liuyishou lands in Houston with several soft opening deals. The restaurant is offering guests dining in a free black beef tripe dish with their order through March 18, as well as 30 percent off their order on grand opening day, March 19. Those who come on that day with a group of four will receive one free meal on a first-come, first-serve basis.