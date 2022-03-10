 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Union Kitchen Team Will Bring an Italian Restaurant to Cypress Waterfront This Spring

Passerella in Cypress combines seafood with waterfront views

by Adele Chapin
Gr8 Hospitality owners gather for group picture.
The Gr8 Plate Hospitality team will open a new Italian restaurant, Passerella, in Cypress this spring.
Helen Huneycutt

Gr8 Plate Hospitality — the team behind the Houston area’s Union Kitchen and Jax Grill locations — will open a new Italian restaurant, Passerella, in Cypress this spring.

Located at 9945 Barker Cypress Road — next door to Cypress’ Union Kitchen, Passerella will incorporate cooking styles from throughout Italy, serving up pasta, pizzas, and wines from both Italy and the Napa Valley.

While the Union Kitchen is known for its spins on Southern cuisine and Jax Grill offers Tex-Mex dishes and comfort food, Passerella is going to be big on seafood, which seems to be a natural fit for the Boardwalk Towne Lake restaurant, which will be housed in a 3,280-square-foot waterfront space.

Passerella’s indoor dining space will seat 100 people, while its large patio overlooking the water has room for 60 diners.

The menu is still a work in progress. Passerella’s executive chef Edward Roberts — whose resume includes Saltwater Grill in Galveston, Beaver’s, and the West End — is working with Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller and executive chef James Lundy on what will be served come opening day.

Passerella will join six Union Kitchen locations and three Jax Grill locations throughout Houston.

