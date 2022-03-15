Dua Lipa Made Her Rounds at These Houston Restaurants

International pop star Dua Lipa has been leaning into Houston lately, not only with a recent collaboration with the city’s own Megan Thee Stallion — but she’s also been making her rounds within Clutch City’s restaurant scene.

According to her Instagram, the English singer has recently dined at local restaurants like Nancy’s Hustle and Truth BBQ, with photos of a brisket platter and Nancy’s Hustle’s signature “Nancy cakes” — fluffy corn-based pancakes with smoked trout roe and chives — as proof.

Such a selection is evidence that Lipa, who performed at the Toyota Center on March 12, has done her research and was seeking a Houston experience. (She even visited NASA’s Space Center Houston.) Nancy Hustle has made top restaurant lists in the city, earning a following for the “Nancy cakes” alone, and Texas Monthly voted Truth BBQ third-best barbecue spot in Texas and the best in Houston.

Truth co-owner Abbie Byrom also told Chron.com that the barbecue joint knew Lipa was visiting ahead of time and that the singer wanted “the normal Truth BBQ experience.” That included a platter of brisket, ribs, sausage, turkey, whole hog with cracklins, a side of mac and cheese, and tater tot casserole.

“She was very kind and friendly and mentioned she likes planning restaurant visits in cities she travels to,” Byrom told Chron.

On the night of her concert, Lipa also posted several photos of her visit to local dive bar, Poison Girl, with shots of her posing in front of arcade games with the caption “has a special affinity for a dive bar.”