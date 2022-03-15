 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dua Lipa Made Her Rounds at These Houston Restaurants

Nancy’s Hustle and Truth BBQ made the singer’s list on her most recent visit to H-Town

by Brittany Britto Garley
Dua Lipa stands in the middle of a stage in Chicago, dressed in a lime green leotard with a microphone in her hand.
Dua Lipa has visited some of Houston’s favorite restaurants, including Truth BBQ and Nancy’s Hustle.
Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

International pop star Dua Lipa has been leaning into Houston lately, not only with a recent collaboration with the city’s own Megan Thee Stallion — but she’s also been making her rounds within Clutch City’s restaurant scene.

According to her Instagram, the English singer has recently dined at local restaurants like Nancy’s Hustle and Truth BBQ, with photos of a brisket platter and Nancy’s Hustle’s signature “Nancy cakes” — fluffy corn-based pancakes with smoked trout roe and chives — as proof.

Such a selection is evidence that Lipa, who performed at the Toyota Center on March 12, has done her research and was seeking a Houston experience. (She even visited NASA’s Space Center Houston.) Nancy Hustle has made top restaurant lists in the city, earning a following for the “Nancy cakes” alone, and Texas Monthly voted Truth BBQ third-best barbecue spot in Texas and the best in Houston.

Truth co-owner Abbie Byrom also told Chron.com that the barbecue joint knew Lipa was visiting ahead of time and that the singer wanted “the normal Truth BBQ experience.” That included a platter of brisket, ribs, sausage, turkey, whole hog with cracklins, a side of mac and cheese, and tater tot casserole.

“She was very kind and friendly and mentioned she likes planning restaurant visits in cities she travels to,” Byrom told Chron.

On the night of her concert, Lipa also posted several photos of her visit to local dive bar, Poison Girl, with shots of her posing in front of arcade games with the caption “has a special affinity for a dive bar.”

Truth BBQ

110 South Heights Boulevard, , TX 77007 (832) 835-0001 Visit Website

Nancy's Hustle

2704 Polk Street, , TX 77003 (346) 571-7931 Visit Website
Foursquare

Poison Girl

1641 Westheimer Road, , TX 77006 0713 527 9929 Visit Website

