 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Here Are Houston’s 2022 James Beard Awards Finalists

Houston’s Hugos and Julep are among the final nominees

by Brittany Britto Garley
Chef Hugo Ortega in the kitchen.
Houston’s Mexican restaurant Hugo’s, by chef Hugo Ortega, is a finalist for the Outstanding Hospitality category
Holly Beretto

The James Beard Foundation, a national non-profit culinary arts organization, announced the finalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards Wednesday, March 16, during a ceremony in Scottsdale, Arizona, complemented by a live-tweeting session. Texas had an impressive showing, with a total of six finalists from the Houston area alone — four of which were in national categories.

  • Montrose’s Mexican restaurant Hugo’s in Houston is a finalist for the Outstanding Hospitality category.
  • Cocktail bar Julep, directed by bartender Alba Huerta, is a finalist for the Outstanding Bar Program.
  • Ruben Ortega, of Downtown’s Oaxaca establishment Xochi, is the only Houston finalist for the Outstanding Pastry Chef award.
  • Lucille’s executive chef Chris Williams — also the founder of Lucille’s Hospitality group — is a finalist for the Outstanding Restaurateur category — making him the only Houston contender.

Out of the seven local chefs that were nominated as semifinalists for the Best Chef: Texas category in February, only Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen of Vietnamese restaurant Xin Chào and pitmaster Quy Hoang of Bellaire’s Blood Bros. BBQ made the final cut.

This year’s showing was an improvement compared to the last James Beard Awards in 2020, during which five Houstonians made it to the finalist round — two in the national categories and three in the Best Chef: Texas category.

Considered the Oscars of the culinary world, the awards return after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. A ceremony for the winners will be held on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The James Beard media awards will be released on April 27 in New York.

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.

Foursquare

Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Road, , TX 77006 (713) 524-7744 Visit Website
Foursquare

Xochi

1777 Walker St Ste A, Houston, TX 77010 (713) 521-2239 Visit Website

Blood Bros. BBQ

5425 Bellaire Boulevard, , TX 77401 (713) 664-7776 Visit Website
Foursquare

Lucille's

5512 La Branch Street, , TX 77004 (713) 568-2505 Visit Website

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur Street, , TX 77007 (832) 740-4888 Visit Website
Foursquare

Julep

1919 Washington Avenue, , TX 77007 (832) 371-7715 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Dua Lipa Made Her Rounds at These Houston Restaurants

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston Phenom Megan Thee Stallion Now Has Her Own Pie — and It’s Dusted With Gold

By Brittany Britto Garley

How Houston Restaurants Are Supporting Ukraine

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 2’s Queso and Carb Showdown Puts Chefs to the Test

By Brittany Britto Garley

Union Kitchen Team Will Bring an Italian Restaurant to Cypress Waterfront This Spring

By Adele Chapin

International Chain Brings Sichuan-Style Hot Pot to Houston

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world