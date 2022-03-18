Houston Rappers Slim Thug and Lil Keke Will Headline Turkey Leg Hut’s Annual Block Party

Turkey Leg Hut’s Annual Festival and Block Party is returning to the city on March 27 with a very Houston lineup.

Hosted along Almeda road between Wichita and Arbor streets in Third Ward, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with performances by iconic Houston rappers Slim Thug and “Southside’s” Lil Keke.

Houston-based Zydeco band Step Rideau & Zydeco Outlaws will kick off the live performances at noon on the main stage in front of Turkey Leg Hut, followed by local singer Inayah at 2 p.m. Slim Thug and Lil Keke will headline the show at 4:30 p.m.

The festival is also slated to feature around 100 different vendors, with food, drinks, music, children’s activities, shopping, and more for attendees.

Lynn and Nakia Price, the founders of Turkey Leg Hut, first launched the event in 2019 to engage the community. In its inaugural year, the festival drew in more than 6,000 people but was postponed in subsequent years due to the pandemic.

The Asian Night Market returns

The third and latest episode of Top Chef: Houston showcased the city’s Asian Night Market, and it turns out the market is returning this month after a brief hiatus. Social media accounts for the market, including Instagram and Facebook, note that the next market will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. next weekend, on March 26 and 27, at 8001 S. Kirkwood. The market will focus on spreading awareness for the humanitarian crisis happening in Ukraine with members of Houston’s Ukrainian community in attendance, according to digital fliers. Expect live music and performances, martial arts demonstrations, and lots of delicious Asian cuisine.

Bludorn names its Rice Village restaurant

Aaron and Victoria Bludorn and business partner Cherif Mbodji — the team behind the French American restaurant Bludorn — confirmed that the name of their new Rice Village restaurant is Navy Blue and that it is on schedule to open this fall. Eater Houston first reported this detail, based on public record filings, in its spring restaurant openings guide.

Bun B’s Trill Burgers takes its talents to California

Bun B’s Trill Burger, which has hosted pop-ups and has served attendees at this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, has teamed up with food entrepreneur Andy Nguyen and vegan fast food restaurant Beleaf Burgers to create a smash burger concept in California that is tied to a major NFT cryptocurrency blockchain. The restaurant, Bored and Hungry, will launch in Long Beach, California, serving beef and vegan burgers, milkshakes, fries, and more. A release states that Bored and Hungry will start as a pop-up for 90 days before converting into the first brick and mortar for Trill Burgers. With the growing popularity of NFTs, a world of digital assets representing “real-life” objects like art, music, videos, and now food, the restaurant will also be tied to NFT blockchain Bored Ape Yacht Club, also known as Bored Ape, and will offer free meals to Bored Ape owners on opening day. Nguyen said in a statement that the goal is to help engage and educate people on the world of NFTs.