One of Houston’s Fanciest Sweet Shops Is Landing in River Oaks

The Chocolate Bar will open a new flagship this summer with a new name, too

by Adele Chapin
a box of brightly colored, Easter-themed chocolates from The Chocolate Bar.
The Chocolate Bar expands with Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, its second Houston location in the River Oaks area.
Becca Wright/The Chocolate Bar

Houston’s the Chocolate Bar stocks just about everything a chocolate lover could ever ask for — from chocolate peanut butter ice cream cones to chocolate-covered Twinkies or dark chocolate caramel truffles. And this summer, the beloved local shop plans to add a new location to dish out even more chocolate treats.

With its new location slated for 2411 West Alabama in the Centre at River Oaks, Winfield’s Chocolate Bar will have a different name and look, with an outdoor patio — a departure from its Rice Village shop, which will carry on as the Chocolate Bar. Branded as Winfield’s, the shop has undergone a name change, too, inspired by Chocolate Bar president Molly Voorhees’ father, Win Campbell, who co-founded Houston burger chain Beck’s Prime.

Both shops, however, will promise the same treats, according to a release. Expect a similar, dizzying assortment of sweets, including cakes, cookies, ice cream, and chocolate gift sets.

Garrison Design Office, known for eye-catching spaces like Nancy’s Hustle, is handling the design of the 1,778-square-foot interior and patio space. This new shop will be cheered by everyone who mourned when the Chocolate Bar closed down its long-running Montrose location in August 2021.

