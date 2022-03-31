 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Culty Brooklyn Neapolitan-Style Pizzeria Roberta’s Fires Up at Post Houston’s Market

Signature pizzas include the sweet and spicy ‘Bee Sting’ and the ‘White Guy’ with ricotta

by Brittany Britto Garley
A pepperoni pizza being loaded in a wood-fire oven.
Bushwick’s Neapolitan-style pizzeria Roberta’s officially fires up at Post Houston’s food hall.
Roberta’s

Roberta’s, a celebrated Neapolitan-style pizzeria from Bushwick, New York, opened its first Texas location on Monday, March 28 with wood-fired pizzas and pepperoni rolls at Post Houston’s food market.

In its 15th year in business, Roberta’s will serve the brand’s signature combinations like its traditional margarita, the “Bee Sting” — a sweet and spicy pizza topped with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, and honey, and the “White Guy,” a white pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, olive oil, and sea salt.

A “Lil’ Stinker” pie with a side of chili oil and a beer.
Roberta’s “Lil’ Stinker” pizza comes topped with mozzarella, tomato, garlic, onion, pepperoncini, and pecorino cheese.
Roberta’s

Roberta’s, which will also sell a selection of beer and wine, will join a lineup of more than 20 culinary tenants within Post, including BlendIn Coffee Club, West African restaurant ChòpnBlọk, Golfstrømmen Seafood Market, So Pinoy, and more. The format is similar to its New York City and Chicago establishments, which operate in food halls. Roberta’s also has a bar and pizza spot in Nashville, full-service restaurants in California and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and a sole international restaurant in Singapore.

The POST Market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Roberta's

401 Franklin St Stall E15, Houston, TX 77201 Visit Website

POST Houston

401 Franklin Street, , TX 77201 (713) 999-2550 Visit Website

