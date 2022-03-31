Culty Brooklyn Neapolitan-Style Pizzeria Roberta’s Fires Up at Post Houston’s Market

Roberta’s, a celebrated Neapolitan-style pizzeria from Bushwick, New York, opened its first Texas location on Monday, March 28 with wood-fired pizzas and pepperoni rolls at Post Houston’s food market.

In its 15th year in business, Roberta’s will serve the brand’s signature combinations like its traditional margarita, the “Bee Sting” — a sweet and spicy pizza topped with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, and honey, and the “White Guy,” a white pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, olive oil, and sea salt.

Roberta’s, which will also sell a selection of beer and wine, will join a lineup of more than 20 culinary tenants within Post, including BlendIn Coffee Club, West African restaurant ChòpnBlọk, Golfstrømmen Seafood Market, So Pinoy, and more. The format is similar to its New York City and Chicago establishments, which operate in food halls. Roberta’s also has a bar and pizza spot in Nashville, full-service restaurants in California and Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and a sole international restaurant in Singapore.

The POST Market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.