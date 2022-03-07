 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston’s New Mexican Restaurant Flora Promises Freshly Made Tortillas and a Stunning View

Grant Cooper’s latest restaurant overlooks Buffalo Bayou Park

by Brittany Britto Garley
Grant Cooper and woman cheers with drinks garnished with seasonings.
Mexican restaurant Flora will feature a range of tequila and mezcal cocktails, including a mezcalita, made with poblano chili liqueur, ginger syrup, lime juice, and pineapple-cold pressed juice.
Kirsten Gilliam

Restaurateur Grant Cooper officially opened his new restaurant group’s first establishment Flora on Tuesday, March 1. Housed in the Dunlavy’s former event space overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park, the restaurant implements a Texas touch on cuisine inspired by small towns in Mexico.

Flora’s lunch and dinner menus both promise a mix of fresh salsas, moles, ceviche, street tacos using corn tortillas that are made in-house daily, and more. Highlights include barbacoa de Borrego — a braised lamb marinated in spices and accompanied by tortillas, refried beans, and Spanish rice; street tacos al pastor; and a seafood tostada topped with red snapper, octopus, and shrimp. Tequila and mezcal concoctions grace the cocktail list, including a ginger mezcalita made with poblano chili liqueur, ginger syrup, lime, and pineapple-cold pressed juice; the Escobar, made with tequila reposado, agave, and chili-chocolate bitters; and a classic Hemingway-style daiquiri.

A person puts a catches a freshly made corn tortilla as it’s delivered from a machine.
Flora promises tortillas made fresh daily.
Kirsten Gilliam
a close-up look at three small bowls of freshly made salsa.
Inspired by small towns in Mexico, Flora’s cuisine will serve up ceviche, moles, salsas, and corn tortillas — all made fresh on site.
Kirsten Gilliam

The restaurant will also expand its menu starting this summer with a weekend brunch menu, according to a release.

Described as a “glass treehouse,” the establishment features endearing decor with more than 40 sparkling chandeliers, plush furniture, a brass and marble bar, pottery and art, and an outdoor terrace.

The restaurantFlora is the first restaurant for The Big Vibe Group, a hospitality group that restauranteur Grant Cooper launched after he and chef Charles Clark ended their 20-year partnership under Clark Cooper Concepts. As a result, Clark kept restaurant Brasserie 19, while Cooper kept Gratify, Coppa Osteria, and the Dunlavy’s space.

And this will not be the last restaurant opening for Cooper this year. Big Vibe is slated to open another restaurant this fall, but details have yet to be released by the hospitality group. Many signs, however, point to a Graffiti Raw, a new restaurant slated to open in the retail-dining hub, Montrose Collective, later this year.

Documents obtained by Eater Houston earlier this year showed that Cooper is behind the casual restaurant, which will offer light fare, fire-grilled proteins, and a vibe reminiscent of both Venice Beach, California, and Tulum, Mexico. A certificate of formation for Graffiti Raw, LLC, lists cooper as the manager.

Flora is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Foursquare

Brasserie 19

1962 West Gray Street, , TX 77019 (713) 524-1919 Visit Website

Gratify

5212 Morningside Drive, , TX 77005 (713) 524-7865 Visit Website

Flora

3422 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019 Visit Website
Foursquare

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Drive, , TX 77005 (713) 522-3535 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

How Houston Restaurants Are Supporting Ukraine

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston:’ Premiere Features Spotted Dick, Plating Fails, and a Depressing Summer Roll

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s New Vietnamese Drive-Thru Joint Serves Up Banh Mi, Ribeye Rice Bowls Super Fast

By Adele Chapin and Brittany Britto Garley

The Best Bets for Fair Food at Houston’s Rodeo

By Brittany Britto Garley

James Beard Foundation Names 10 Houston Area Chefs Among Semifinalists

By Brittany Britto Garley

An Austin Cantina Will Bring Its Fire-Red Micheladas and Choriqueso to Houston This Spring

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world