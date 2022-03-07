How Houston Restaurants Are Supporting Ukraine

Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine have devastated the Eastern European country — forcing more than 500,000 refugees to flee the ongoing war, while other civilians stay behind to defend their country. As of Sunday, March 6, the United Nations’ human rights commission verified 1,123 civilian casualties, with 364 killed and hundreds more injured.

Outraged by the violence and injustice, organizations in the United States are working to show support for Ukraine. Celebrity chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit known for its food-focused disaster relief, quickly jumped into action and headed to Poland, Moldova, and Romania to feed “hot, nourishing” meals to Ukrainian refugees coming across the border, Eater DC reported.

In Houston, many restaurants and organizations are also contributing. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in front of Houston’s City Hall to urge the U.S. government to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine, while others hosted live demonstrations outside of the Russian Consulate, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Local restaurants are also finding their own ways to act by cooking up specials, donating proceeds to relief organizations, and supporting their own staffs’ volunteer work in hopes of making a difference.

Here’s a growing roundup of Houston area restaurant efforts in support of Ukraine.

This list will be updated over time.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen: This legendary 1743 Post Oak sandwich shop will indefinitely donate $4 from every $23.95 Ukrainian meatballs entree and $2 from every $13.95 appetizer portion to Razom for Ukraine. The international nonprofit organization is collecting donations to help provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid, volunteers, satellite phones, and other emergency response support to Ukraine. A deli staple, the meatballs are served with brown gravy or a sweet and sour sauce, and two sides of your choice with the entree.

Underbelly Hospitality Group restaurants: In addition to its director of operation volunteering in Poland, Underbelly Hospitality’s Georgia James, Georgia James Tavern, and Wild Oats will donate 100 percent of proceeds generated from beverage orders to José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen nonprofit. Houston diners interested in supporting can visit Georgia James Tavern on Thursday, March 10; Georgia James on Friday, March 11; and Wild Oats on Sunday, March 13 for drinks. And starting Tuesday, March 8, Georgia James Tavern’s tavern will also donate 20 percent of proceeds from every wine bottle sold from a list curated by its wine director, Matthew Pridgen.

We are all Ukrainians right now It’s been a long day…but before I go to sleep here’s my message to you… #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/cumv3NwfUF — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 1, 2022

Thai Cottage: All 13 locations of this Thai restaurant will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen from March 18 to March 19, according to an email to Eater Houston.

Rustika Café and Bakery: Hosted from 2 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday, this Mexican-European bakery’s newly launched Dessert Happy Hour will donate a portion of its proceeds to the International Rescue Committee nonprofit. The happy hour, which runs through March 31, will feature a variety of special-priced coffees and desserts, including espresso drinks, cookies, and pies, and will donate funds to help deliver resources and life-saving support to Ukrainians fleeing their homes.