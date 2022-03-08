Houston’s Heights Will Get Its First Swanky Steakhouse With a Speakeasy Entrance

The owners behind The Heights’s beloved American bistro Savoir on Yale Street are opening the neighborhood’s first steakhouse, Patton’s, on March 11, and a new cocktail bar to follow.

In the former location of Savoir’s in-house cocktail bar Sip, Patton’s will take on a speakeasy vibe, leading diners first through a covert wine cellar entrance before offering table-side service inside a 1,500-square-foot L-shaped chamber hidden behind the bar.

Seating 38 people in its dining area and six people at the bar, the restaurant will offer hearty mains like ribeyes, filets, and New York strips — all sourced from Gable Cattle Company in Colorado — with the diner’s choice of toppings, including bearnaise, bordelaise, chimichurri, au poivre, or a house “A1” steak sauce. Other staples include a classic tuna tartare, a shrimp cocktail, and beef carpaccio for appetizers, and a buttery seabass entree.

The decor will be dark and moody, with leather banquettes and white tablecloths to give a classic ambiance, with lamps and chandeliers illuminating the tables.

Guests can choose from an extensive wine list and range of cocktails curated by executive chef Eric Johnson, including a fig-infused mule and gin and tonic, but more drink options drinks are on the horizon for this Heights block.

Savoir’s owner Brian Doke is slated to open a new patio cocktail bar in Taqo Mexican Kitchen’s former space — right across the street from Savoir. No details on the name just yet, but a release stated that diners can expect the bar to open later this spring.

Patton’s will serve dinner only from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and will offer pre-dinner cocktails during happy hour at Savoir from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are encouraged. (1344 Yale St, Houston, TX, 77008)