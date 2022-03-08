 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston’s Heights Will Get Its First Swanky Steakhouse With a Speakeasy Entrance

Patton’s steakhouse will lead diners through a wine cellar and to the dining area behind Savoir’s bar

by Brittany Britto Garley
A ribeye atop a wooden board with herb buttered bread and a glass of wine, atop a white tablecloth.
Patton’s dark and moody steakhouse will be a first for Houston’s Heights neighborhood.
Barrett Doke

The owners behind The Heights’s beloved American bistro Savoir on Yale Street are opening the neighborhood’s first steakhouse, Patton’s, on March 11, and a new cocktail bar to follow.

In the former location of Savoir’s in-house cocktail bar Sip, Patton’s will take on a speakeasy vibe, leading diners first through a covert wine cellar entrance before offering table-side service inside a 1,500-square-foot L-shaped chamber hidden behind the bar.

Seating 38 people in its dining area and six people at the bar, the restaurant will offer hearty mains like ribeyes, filets, and New York strips — all sourced from Gable Cattle Company in Colorado — with the diner’s choice of toppings, including bearnaise, bordelaise, chimichurri, au poivre, or a house “A1” steak sauce. Other staples include a classic tuna tartare, a shrimp cocktail, and beef carpaccio for appetizers, and a buttery seabass entree.

Patton’s dark and moody dining area, illuminated by small lamps and chandeliers.
Patton’s speakeasy-style steakhouse will feature leather banquettes and a dark and moody lighting thanks to small lamps and dimmed chandeliers.
Barrett Doke

The decor will be dark and moody, with leather banquettes and white tablecloths to give a classic ambiance, with lamps and chandeliers illuminating the tables.

Guests can choose from an extensive wine list and range of cocktails curated by executive chef Eric Johnson, including a fig-infused mule and gin and tonic, but more drink options drinks are on the horizon for this Heights block.

Savoir’s owner Brian Doke is slated to open a new patio cocktail bar in Taqo Mexican Kitchen’s former space — right across the street from Savoir. No details on the name just yet, but a release stated that diners can expect the bar to open later this spring.

Gin being poured into a martini glass.
Patton’s will serve up classic cocktails like a gin martini or a gin and tonic, as well as a fig-infused mule.
Barrett Doke

Patton’s will serve dinner only from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and will offer pre-dinner cocktails during happy hour at Savoir from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are encouraged. (1344 Yale St, Houston, TX, 77008)

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

Red Ribbon Bakeshop Serves Mango Supreme Cakes Through Its First-Ever Drive-Thru in Houston

By Adele Chapin

How Houston Restaurants Are Supporting Ukraine

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s New Mexican Restaurant Flora Promises Freshly Made Tortillas and a Stunning View

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston:’ Premiere Features Spotted Dick, Plating Fails, and a Depressing Summer Roll

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s New Vietnamese Drive-Thru Joint Serves Up Banh Mi, Ribeye Rice Bowls Super Fast

By Adele Chapin and Brittany Britto Garley

The Best Bets for Fair Food at Houston’s Rodeo

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world