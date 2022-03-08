 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Ribbon Bakeshop Serves Mango Supreme Cakes Through Its First-Ever Drive-Thru in Houston

Plus, a ramen chain that’s popular in Seattle moves into Texas

by Adele Chapin
A three-layer mango supreme cake from Filipino bakery chain Red Ribbon Bakeshop, topped with a red cherry.
Red Ribbon Bakeshop will open its second location in Houston — the time, with a drive-thru.
Red Ribbon Bakeshop

A Filipino bakery that’s beloved for treats like mango-glazed white chiffon cake just opened its second location in Houston, and this one boasts the chain’s first drive-thru location in the United States. Red Ribbon Bakeshop opened on Saturday, March 5, and customers turned out in force at the drive-thru lanes to pick up cakes while in the comfort of their cars.

In addition to Mango Supreme cake, Red Ribbon is known for its Ube Overload cake made with Philippine ube halaya, made from mashed purple yam, and a cake covered with yema, a Philippine custard. Cheesy Ensaimada and butter Mamon pastries and savory snacks like chicken empanadas are also must-try items.

Find the new shop at Westheimer at 13421 Westheimer Road, Unit G. This Red Ribbon Bakeshop & Drive-Thru is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, serving up cakes and individually-sized pastries for customers at both the drive-thru or inside where there is cafe-style seating.

Another drive-thru option opens today in Baytown

Chipotle debuts a location with its “Chipotlane” drive-thru pickup lanes on March 8 in Baytown, giving customers the option to easily grab burritos and bowls while on the go. Though this 10404 Interstate 10 spot is the second Chipotle in Baytown, it's the first outpost to have a drive-thru. Diners must order digitally to use that pickup lane.

A Tokyo-based ramen shop lands in Katy

With roots in Tokyo and 20 locations across the U.S., including Seattle, Portland, and Chicago, Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya is opening its first Texas restaurant in Katy this month. The ramen shop, which will be located at 23220 Grand Circle Boulevard, suite 140, prides itself on its broth, which takes 10 hours to make, as well as its char siu — barbecue pork that’s seared, marinated, and roasted.

Signature dishes include a ramen made with Yamaguchi soy sauce pork and a broth with fresh garlic and black garlic oil, and a yuzu shio ramen, which features French sea salt, kelp, and a Japanese citrus base. Diners can also expect appetizers like chicken karaage, gyoza, Japanese pork buns, and potato croquettes, and a variety of rice dishes for a satisfying alternative to noodles.

Kizuki’s official grand opening for Ramen & Izakaya will be March 19, but diners can use a reservation system to check out the ramen shop during its soft opening starting on March 14.

