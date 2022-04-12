Houston’s Polish Restaurant Pierogi Queen Will Serve Its Final Meals in May

Houston’s famous Pierogi Queen, known for its Polish dumplings, fries, stuffed cabbage, and kielbasa, will officially close its doors this May after six years in business.

The League City restaurant shared the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 9, that the restaurant would shutter on May 20 after some difficult times.

“We were trying so hard for so long,” the post said. “Sadly, all our achievements did not help us enough to keep running any longer. We are grateful for all we got, but at this point with current food prices and not [being] able to find reliable help we came to the decision.”

The restaurant’s outpost in Railway Heights Market has also closed.

The post received more than 144 shares and 100 comments, with many expressing their dismay about the closing.

“I’m so sad to hear this,” wrote one user. “Your food was a link to my childhood! Sadly, living on the other side of the city meant I didn’t get it often enough. You will be greatly missed by me and many others.”

Eva Sek, owner of Pierogi Queen, told the Houston Chronicle that the main cause for closure is lack of customers.

“We always struggled because people don’t know Polish food,” Sek told the Chronicle Monday, but added that she’s hopeful. Though there are no plans to relaunch her business, Sek said she is considering selling her pierogies at Houston’s Henderson & Kane General Market, the Chronicle reported.

In the meantime, Sek wrote, “let’s enjoy the last month.”