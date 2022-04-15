Houston’s Newest Patio Bar Patterson Park Has Picturesque Views and a Five-Hour Happy Hour

Houstonians are known to appreciate a place where they can kick back and enjoy a few brews outdoors, particularly when the weather is decent. Now, in time for prime patio season, there’s a new watering hole in town.

Billed as Houston’s newest “treehouse on the trail,” Patterson Park Patio & Bar opened its doors Wednesday, April 13, welcoming city dwellers into its spacious, park-like Heights set-up for drinks, food truck eats, skyline views, and a lineup of scheduled entertainment and specials.

The 9,000 square-foot venue, which is located along the White Oak Bayou Trail at 2205 Patterson Street, is a multi-level retreat, featuring arcade and board games, more than 40 TVs for watching sports, views of lush greenery out back, and plenty of patio space for humans and canines alike.

The venue itself is beautiful, with a stunning outdoor patio bar, an indoor lounge with alluring furniture, and colorful murals painted by co-owner Caroline Murphy. And the food and drink offerings are solid: Patterson Park features various draft and craft beers, flavored ranch water on tap, a wide selection of wines, and intriguing cocktails, like the lip-tingling Fantasma, which features Ghost tequila, cassis, lime, and ginger beer. Visitors can also indulge in the frozen pickleback, a balanced concoction of Tullamore Dew, simple syrup, lime, and pickle juice, and the Treehouse Gimlet, made with Austin Still gin, green chartreuse, cucumber syrup, and lime. For those who work up an appetite, the space will welcome a rotation of some of the city’s most popular food trucks, with one truck present during the week and on Sundays, and two trucks on Fridays and Saturdays to meet demand.

The newly opened neighborhood haunt — the brainchild of restaurant veterans Lonnie and Candice Schiller, who partnered with their daughter Caroline Murphy and her husband Brendan — already feels quite Houston. There’s a Rockets hooping arcade game in the indoor lounge and at least two Astros flags on its rooftop deck that point to the stunning views of the Downtown skyline. And the owners are getting creative with events planned to engage the community.

In addition to a lengthy happy hour, held on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Patterson Park will offer a 10 percent discount to those who bike to the bar on any day. Themed nights are also underway, and there’s something for everyone.

Monday: Deemed “Industry Night,” guests can receive 20 percent off their tab with proof of employment from 7 p.m. to close.

Tuesday: " Texas Tuesdays" offer $5 Texas liquors and $4 Texas beers from 7 p.m. to close.

Wednesday: Ladies Night offers $5 frozen drinks, glasses of house wine, and cocktails, plus 25 percent off wine bottles.

Thursday: Steak Nights call for $7 ranch waters and highballs, available all day.

Friday: Teachers and first responders who bring their work badges can unwind with 20 percent off their bills during happy hour.

Saturday: Start the weekend with $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys until 5 p.m.

Sunday: "Pint Night," hosted from 5 p.m. to close, offers $1 off all draft beers, plus $5 Jameson, Espolon, Fireball, Rumpelminze, Goldschlager, and Jaigermeister.

Patterson Park is open from 2 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays; from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays; and noon to midnight on Sundays. 2205 Patterson Street.