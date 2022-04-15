 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston’s Newest Patio Bar Patterson Park Has Picturesque Views and a Five-Hour Happy Hour

Patterson Park is welcoming Houstonians with a host of themed drink specials, offered daily

by Brittany Britto Garley
People lounging and drinking in the front of Patterson Park.
Patterson Park officially opened April 13.
Alex Montoya

Houstonians are known to appreciate a place where they can kick back and enjoy a few brews outdoors, particularly when the weather is decent. Now, in time for prime patio season, there’s a new watering hole in town.

Billed as Houston’s newest “treehouse on the trail,” Patterson Park Patio & Bar opened its doors Wednesday, April 13, welcoming city dwellers into its spacious, park-like Heights set-up for drinks, food truck eats, skyline views, and a lineup of scheduled entertainment and specials.

Patterson Park’s patio with multiple chairs, tables, and an indoor bar that extends outdoors.
Patterson Park Patio & Bar offers plenty space for drinking and socializing.
Public Content

The 9,000 square-foot venue, which is located along the White Oak Bayou Trail at 2205 Patterson Street, is a multi-level retreat, featuring arcade and board games, more than 40 TVs for watching sports, views of lush greenery out back, and plenty of patio space for humans and canines alike.

The venue itself is beautiful, with a stunning outdoor patio bar, an indoor lounge with alluring furniture, and colorful murals painted by co-owner Caroline Murphy. And the food and drink offerings are solid: Patterson Park features various draft and craft beers, flavored ranch water on tap, a wide selection of wines, and intriguing cocktails, like the lip-tingling Fantasma, which features Ghost tequila, cassis, lime, and ginger beer. Visitors can also indulge in the frozen pickleback, a balanced concoction of Tullamore Dew, simple syrup, lime, and pickle juice, and the Treehouse Gimlet, made with Austin Still gin, green chartreuse, cucumber syrup, and lime. For those who work up an appetite, the space will welcome a rotation of some of the city’s most popular food trucks, with one truck present during the week and on Sundays, and two trucks on Fridays and Saturdays to meet demand.

More than a dozen guests socializing in Patterson Park’s indoor lounge.
Patterson Park’s indoor lounge features a colorful mural and furniture, TVs, and an indoor bar with several bartenders.
Public Content

The newly opened neighborhood haunt — the brainchild of restaurant veterans Lonnie and Candice Schiller, who partnered with their daughter Caroline Murphy and her husband Brendan — already feels quite Houston. There’s a Rockets hooping arcade game in the indoor lounge and at least two Astros flags on its rooftop deck that point to the stunning views of the Downtown skyline. And the owners are getting creative with events planned to engage the community.

four of Patterson Park’s signature cocktails.
In addition to more than a dozen craft beers, Patterson Park also offers unique cocktails.
Alex Montoya

In addition to a lengthy happy hour, held on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Patterson Park will offer a 10 percent discount to those who bike to the bar on any day. Themed nights are also underway, and there’s something for everyone.

  • Monday: Deemed “Industry Night,” guests can receive 20 percent off their tab with proof of employment from 7 p.m. to close.
  • Tuesday: “Texas Tuesdays” offer $5 Texas liquors and $4 Texas beers from 7 p.m. to close.
  • Wednesday: Ladies Night offers $5 frozen drinks, glasses of house wine, and cocktails, plus 25 percent off wine bottles.
  • Thursday: Steak Nights call for $7 ranch waters and highballs, available all day.
  • Friday: Teachers and first responders who bring their work badges can unwind with 20 percent off their bills during happy hour.
  • Saturday: Start the weekend with $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys until 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: “Pint Night,” hosted from 5 p.m. to close, offers $1 off all draft beers, plus $5 Jameson, Espolon, Fireball, Rumpelminze, Goldschlager, and Jaigermeister.
An outdoor shot of Patterson Park, with its name lit up in neon lights.
Patterson Park is Houston’s newest hangout.
Alex Montoya

Patterson Park is open from 2 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays; from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays; from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays; and noon to midnight on Sundays. 2205 Patterson Street.

Patterson Park Patio Bar

2205 Patterson Street, , TX 77007 Visit Website

More From Eater Houston

The Latest

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 7 Brings Nigerian Cuisine and Dino-Sized Competition to Houston Museum of Natural Science

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Polish Restaurant Pierogi Queen Will Serve Its Final Meals in May

By Brittany Britto Garley

Shaquille O’Neal Will Flood Texas With 50 Fried Chicken Restaurants

By Brittany Britto Garley

Houston’s Southern Smoke Festival Returns This October With a Star-Studded Lineup

By Brittany Britto Garley

‘Top Chef: Houston’ Episode 6 Channels Texas Girl Power With Homage to Selena and Barbara Jordan

By Brittany Britto Garley

Enjoy Pasta With a Side of Live Music at Houston’s New Italian Chophouse

By Brittany Britto Garley

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Houston newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world