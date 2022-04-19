 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Area’s Newest State Fare Kitchen & Bar Serves Up Southern Favorites With Lakeside Views

State Fare’s Woodland location promises fried green tomatoes, frozen cocktail flights, and more

by Brittany Britto Garley
State Far Kitche &amp; Bar’s dining room.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar’s newest location in The Woodlands promises Southern comfort foods similar to its other two Houston area locations.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar

State Fare Kitchen & Bar, known for its Southern comfort foods, opened its third location in the Woodlands on Monday, April 18, with picturesque views of Lake Woodland.

Located at Hughes Landing, the new 6,050 square foot space will offer a lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menu full of Southern cuisine similar to its Memorial City and Sugar Land locations, which opened in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

a person dipping State Fare Kitchen &amp; Bar’s birria grilled cheese in a sauce. The plate also features french fries.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar will offer up Southern cuisine creations like birria grilled cheese.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Highlights include fried green tomatoes, its signature dill pickle dip with barbecue chips, birria grilled cheese, funnel cakes, avocado street corn toast, H-Town hot fried chicken, its secret menu “brunch board,” and the XXL Buttermilk Griddlecake. Cocktails will include colorful flights of frozen drinks and bloody marys, a smoked Old Fashioned, and an assortment of mocktails.

The restaurant, which features nearly 200 people in its main dining area, overlooks Lake Woodlands, with a large covered patio with a fire pit and fans to keep diners cool. A private dining room, also with views of the lake, can accommodate up to 30 guests.

flights of frozen cocktails and bloody marys on wooden boards.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar offers flights of frozen cocktails and bloody marys.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Gensler Houston, the same architect who designed State Fare’s Sugar Land location, also designed the Woodlands location, incorporating a sleek white decor with blue accents and natural woods and the signature marquee “Good Vibes Only” sign, which overlooks the bar area.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. (1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 200).

